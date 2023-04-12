Manchester City rout Bayern Munich, Inter Milan beat Benfica in Champions League quarterfinals

Erling Haaland set the seal on a 3-0 win in Manchester as City seem set to make the last-four of the European Champions League.

Manchester City took a huge step toward a third straight Champions League semifinals after a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time).

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put City in control of the quarterfinals matchup after the first leg at Etihad Stadium.

Bayern had gone into the game with a 100 percent record in this season’s competition, with eight straight wins, including victories against Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

But under new coach Thomas Tuchel, the German giant had no answer in the face of City's attacking power.

READ MORE:

* Sam Kerr scores as Australia Matildas beat England in massive Fifa World Cup boost

* Premier League: Nottingham Forest sack sporting director who signed Chris Wood

* Football Ferns' winless run grows ahead of Fifa Women's World Cup after loss to Nigeria

* Fifa Women's World Cup: Celebratory Lionesses doco reveals England's 50-year 'ban' on them playing the game



City took the lead through a wonderful strike from Rodri in the 27th minute.

Just moments after Ruben Dias had blocked a Jamal Musiala effort at the other end, the Spain international cut onto his left foot and swept a curling shot into the top corner from around 20 meters.

The home team could have doubled the lead shortly after, but Ilkay Gundogan was denied by the feet of Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer from close range.

Jon Super/AP Manchester City's Rodrigo scores the opening goal in a 3-0 home win over Bayern Munich.

The visitors mounted a fightback in the second half, with Leroy Sane forcing three saves from Ederson shortly after the restart, including one when through on goal with only the keeper to beat.

But City scored a second after a mistake from Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano, who lost possession deep in his own half.

Jack Grealish passed to Haaland, whose cross was headed in by Bernardo in the 70th.

Jon Super/AP Bayern's goalkeeper Yann Sommer clears from Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

Haaland then got on the scoresheet himself with his 45th goal of the season when sliding in to convert John Stones' headed knockdown.

City were beaten in the 2021 final by a Chelsea team managed by Tuchel.

The Premier League champions were knocked out by Real Madrid in the semifinals last season but look set to advance to the last four once again.

Inter win at Benfica

Octavio Passos/Getty Images Romelu Lukaku scores from the penalty spot for Inter Milan’s second goal against Benfica.

Italy’s Inter Milan ended its streak of poor results with a 2-0 win at Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku scored second-half goals at Lisbon’s Stadium of Light to give Inter its first victory in more than a month and move the Italian team into good position to reach the semifinals of the European competition for the first time in more than a decade.

The second leg will be next week in Milan.

Octavio Passos/Getty Images Nicolo Barella shows his delight at scoring Inter Milan’s first goal.

It was Benfica’s first Champions League loss in 13 matches this season. They started the competition in the third qualifying round and were one of the surprises of the competition so far after going on an unbeaten run to win a difficult group that included Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Benfica was coming off a loss to rival Porto in the Portuguese league but had won 13 of their last 15 matches in all competitions since then.

Inter were winless in six matches in all competitions, with their last victory against Lecce in the Italian league in March. It is trying to reach the last four for the first time since winning the title in 2010. They are playing in the last eight for the first time in 12 years.