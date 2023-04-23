Manchester City thrash Sheffield United in FA Cup semifinal to keep treble dream alive

Three goals for Riyad Mahrez have protected Manchester City's bid for three trophies.

The Algerian forward's hat-trick in a 3-0 win against Sheffield United on Saturday (Sunday NZT) advanced City to the FA Cup final.

Having secured a place in the semifinals of the Champions League this week, Pep Guardiola's team took another step towards a treble with a routine victory at Wembley Stadium.

The FA Cup final in June will be against Manchester United or Brighton.

City can also seize control of the English Premier League title race against leaders Arsenal on Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

In City's current mood, it is difficult to see anyone stopping the defending league champions from emulating Manchester United's 1999 treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup glory.

Alastair Grant/AP Riyad Mahrez celebrates the second of his three goals in Manchester City's 3-0 rout of Sheffield United.

Certainly not second-division side Sheffield United, whose chance of an historic FA Cup shock were effectively ended in the 43rd minute when Mahrez struck from the penalty spot after Daniel Jebbison fouled Bernardo Silva in the box.

Mahrez doubled City's lead in the 61st minute when running straight through the heart of Sheffield's defence and firing past Wes Foderingham.

The third came five minutes later when turning home Jack Grealish's pass.

City are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions and were not at their devastating best, with leading scorer Erling Haaland failing to add to his 48 goals this season in a subdued performance.

Sheffield United, who are on the brink of promotion to the Premier League, might have made more of a contest of it if Ilman Ndiaye had converted a close-range effort in the second minute, which was saved by Stefan Ortega.

Tim Goode/AP Leicester's Timothy Castagne wheels away after scoring the winner against Wolves at King Power Stadium.

Leicester end winless run

A first win in 11 games lifted Leicester out of the relegation zone. Despite going behind to a Matheus Cunha goal, Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne struck as the Foxes beat Wolves 2-1 at King Power Stadium to move them out of the bottom three on goal difference.

It was a good start for new manager Dean Smith in his first home game in charge since replacing the fired Brendan Rodgers.

That meant Everton dropped to 18th, despite a creditable 0-0 draw at in-form Crystal Palace that highlighted the Merseyside club's struggles in front of goal.

The Toffees have scored only 24 times, lowest in the league.

Steven Paston/AP Leeds United's Patrick Bamford competes for the ball with and Fulham's Tim Ream at Craven Cottage.

Leeds lose again

While Leeds avoided a third straight rout, losing to Fulham 2-1 was another blow to the Yorkshire club's battle to avoid the drop.

Having conceded 11 goals in their last two games – losing 5-1 to Palace and 6-1 to Liverpool - this was certainly an improvement for Javi Gracia's team, but wins are increasingly hard to come by.

Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira put Fulham two up before an own goal from Joao Palhinha.

Tuesday's (Wednesday NZT) home game against Leicester could be absolutely crucial to both teams' hopes of survival.

Rui Vieira/AP Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes on the Nottingham Forest defence during their 3-2 win at Anfield.

Liverpool finding form

Jurgen Klopp recorded his 100th league win at Anfield after Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

But perhaps more importantly, Liverpool's second win in succession pointed to a long-awaited upturn in form in an inconsistent campaign.

Relegation-threatened Forest twice came back before Mohamed Salah's winner in the 70th minute.

Diogo Jota put Liverpool in front twice in the second half, and Forest responded through Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White.

“We gave away two goals too easy and in a game like this you have to control possession,” Kloppp said. “You don’t have to force it and sometimes we forced it.”

Defeat increased the pressure on Forest manager Steve Cooper, with the visitors in the midst of an 11-game winless run.

“Nobody will be happy coming out of here because we have lost a football match and it adds to the run,” he said.

“It doesn’t look favourable at all, we know that. But we must take some heart from the spirit and mentality in one of the hardest away games in Europe, never mind the Premier League.”

Rui Vieira/AP Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is feeling the pressure after an 11-game winless run.

Brentford hold Villa

Aston Villa's five-game winning streak was halted in a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

The Midlands club sparked hopes of an unlikely push for the top four after winning seven of their last eight games before Saturday's (Sunday NZT) game. But Ivan Toney's goal put Brentford on the brink victory before Douglas Luiz struck in the 87th minute to earn a draw for Villa.

“We can play better and we have to demand to play better for the next matches,” Villa manager Unai Emery said.