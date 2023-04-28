Tottenham bounce back from embarrassing loss with wild draw against Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur regained some pride after one of the worst losses in their history by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United in a wild Premier League game on Thursday (Friday NZ time).

Son Heung-min completed Tottenham’s fightback in the 79th minute by tucking home a cross from Harry Kane, who was the inspiration behind his team’s second-half rally.

Playing four days after a humiliating 6-1 loss at Newcastle that cost interim manager Cristian Stellini his job, Tottenham were jeered off by their own fans at half-time after goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

United couldn’t hold on, with wing back Pedro Porro reducing the deficit in the 56th after Kane had a shot blocked.

Fourth-place United dropped two points behind Newcastle United in the race for Champions League qualification but are still in a good position to get back into Europe's top competition.

Alastair Grant/AP Son Heung-min scored a late equaliser for Tottenham against Manchester United.

Tottenham really needed to win to maintain realistic hopes of a top-four finish. They moved up to fifth place but are six points behind United having played two games more.

After scoring 10 goals in four days, Newcastle are closing in on Champions League qualification in some style – and quicker than the club's Saudi ownership might have expected.

A finish in the top four looks increasingly likely for Newcastle after their 4-1 win at Everton. It wasn't quite as emphatic as the 6-1 rout of Tottenham, but it wasn't far off.

Alastair Grant/AP Manchester United surrendered a two-goal lead but should still qualify for the Champions League.

In third place and with an eight-point cushion to the teams battling to keep in touch with the top four, surely Newcastle will be joining Manchester City and Arsenal in the Champions League next season – less than two years since the game-changing takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Manchester United are the favourites to be the fourth English team to reach the Champions League, but their second-half collapse at Tottenham gave the chasing teams – including Spurs – some hope.

Meanwhile, the battle to avoid relegation is even closer, although last-placed Southampton look doomed after a dispiriting 1-0 home loss to south-coast rivals Bournemouth.

That left the Saints, who have been in the Premier League since 2012, six points from safety with five games left.

Everton stayed in next-to-last place after the thrashing by Newcastle and have only won one of their last 10 games under Sean Dyche, whose appointment hasn't had the impact many might have expected.

A big game is coming up on Monday against third-from-bottom Leicester, with one point separating the teams. Whoever loses would be in real trouble.