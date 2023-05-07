Manchester City go four points clear in Premier League with nervy win over Leeds

While Sam Allardyce managed to stop Erling Haaland on Saturday (Sunday NZT), he could not halt Manchester City's relentless march towards the English Premier League title.

Two first-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan saw the defending champions beat Leeds 2-1 at Etihad Stadium and extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

But the relegation-threatened visitors, in new manager Allardyce's first game in charge, provided a late scare when substitute Rodrigo struck moments after Gundogan missed from the penalty spot.

Ultimately, City extended their unbeaten run to 20 games in all competitions and moved Pep Guardiola closer to a third straight league title.

With second-placed Arsenal facing a difficult trip to Newcastle on Sunday (Monday NZT), City's lead could look even more commanding by the end of the weekend.

Leeds' sorry run stands at six games without a win, with the fight for survival becoming more desperate by the week.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Ilkay Guendogan scored twice and missed a penalty in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Leeds.

Gundogan's goals in the space of eight first-half minutes put City on course for victory.

The home team were so dominant that they could even afford for their leading scorer to have an unusual off-day as Haaland missed a host of chances to add to his 51 goals this season.

At one point, the Norway international laughed at himself as another scoring opportunity went by.

By the time he hit the post after firing past Leeds goalkeeper Joel Robles in the second half, it was clear it wasn't going to be his day.

He even handed over penalty duties to Gundogan later on to give the City captain the chance to complete his hat-trick, only for him to hit the post.

Guardiola looked furious about that decision, which looked even more costly when Rodrigo struck almost immediately after to set up an unexpectedly nervy finish.

Even after his penalty miss, Gundogan still proved the match-winner. He scored in the 19th and 27th minutes from Riyad Mahrez passes.

Gundogan missed from the spot in the 84th, and Rodrigo pulled one back for Leeds a minute later.

City are marching towards a treble of trophies, with the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid coming up on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) and a place in the FA Cup final against Manchester United already secured.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Ilkay Gundogan squanders a chance to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot, hitting the post.

It is the opposite story for Leeds, with the Yorkshire club in a desperate scrap to avoid relegation.

Allardyce was hired to provide the lift that often comes with a change of manager. Yet even the most optimistic of fans would have feared the worst ahead of a trip to City, a daunting assignment for any coach let alone a new one.

Sure enough, hopes of a shock win were effectively blown away before the game was a half-hour-old.

Allardyce’s tactics were clear. Sit deep and try to frustrate City. With 10 players guarding the box, Leeds shut down the space for City to move the ball around in the final third.

It was effective for about 10 minutes.

Gundogan broke Leeds’ resistance with a precise shot into the bottom right corner after Mahrez picked him out on the edge of the area.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Leeds manager Sam Allardyce consoles his players after their 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Gundogan's second came again from a Mahrez pass.

Haaland mis-kicked when through on goal again, but such was City’s dominance he could laugh at himself for wasting another chance.

Leeds did well to keep the score down, even if Haaland’s wayward finishing played a part in that.

He had a header saved by Robles in the second half and then saw a spinning effort hit the post. He looked like getting his chance to end his frustrations when Phil Foden was fouled by Pascal Struijk in the box.

Haaland opted to give Gundogan the spotkick, but the midfielder’s shot struck the post.

Guardiola looked furious – and had more reason to be upset when Rodrigo slipped a shot past Ederson.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Mohamed Salah is the first Liverpool player to score in nine straight home matches in all competitions.

Salah strike boosts Reds’ Champions League quest

Mohamed Salah's 100th goal at Anfield underpinned Liverpool's 1-0 win against Brentford.

Salah's 13th-minute strike was far from his best as he bundled the ball over the line, but he became the first Liverpool player to score in nine successive home matches in all competitions.

More importantly, the Merseyside club's sixth straight win moved them to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United and still in with a shot of qualifying for the Champions League.

On the day of the coronation of Charles III, fans jeered the national anthem, “God Save the King,” because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition towards the establishment.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Liverpool's supporters jeered the national anthem at Anfield on the day of King Charles' coronation.

But Salah gave the home fans something to cheer when he scored. He has 30 goals for a third successive season, and fourth in six.

It put him level with Steven Gerrard in fifth place on the club’s all-time goal-scoring list with 186.

Much has been made of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing from a new hybrid midfield position but it was Fabinho, in his more traditional holding role, who set up the winner.

His chip over a crowded penalty area picked out Virgil van Dijk, who headed to the far post where Salah pounced.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Frank Lampard got his first win since returning as Chelsea's interim boss, beating Bournemouth 3-1.

Lampard finally lifts Blues

Chelsea snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Bournemouth 3-1 to earn their first points since Frank Lampard returned as interim manager.

After first-half goals were traded, defender Benoît Badiashile put visiting Chelsea ahead in the 82nd minute when he redirected Hakim Ziyech's free-kick past goalkeeper Neto. João Félix sealed it from close range four minutes later at Vitality Stadium.

Conor Gallagher opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he headed in N’Golo Kanté’s cross. Matias Viña equalised 12 minutes later with a curler inside the far post after a buildup that sliced through Chelsea’s defence.

Chelsea were in free fall after four straight league losses and two more in the Champions League quarterfinals – all on Lampard's watch since the Chelsea great was brought in to see out the season following the firing of Graham Potter.

The London club picked up one spot in the standings – moving to 11th place. The season is a major disappointment for Chelsea but Saturday's (Sunday NZT) win at least prevents a total collapse towards relegation.

Bournemouth, who had won two in a row, slipped one spot to 14th with three games remaining.

John Walton/AP Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrates his winner against Crystal Palace, his 28th goal this season.

Spurs stay in hunt for European football

Harry Kane’s first-half header helped Tottenham to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and keep alive their faint Europa League hopes.

Kane’s 28th goal in all competitions settled a drab contest and moved him ahead of Wayne Rooney into outright second on the league’s all-time leading scorer list with 209.

It was enough for Ryan Mason to secure a first victory in his second spell in charge of Spurs, who have jumped up to sixth. But seventh-placed Brighton has three games in hand and are two points behind the London club.

While most eyes pre-match were on the coronation of the King, Tottenham sprung a royal surprise with its lineup.

Emerson Royal started and Yves Bissouma was on the bench despite both being sidelined with injuries that were expected to keep them out for another couple of weeks. Also, Eric Dier was dropped for the hosts to go to 4-3-3.

Given both clubs were involved in seven-goal thrillers last weekend, action aplenty was anticipated but the majority of the first half was played at a subdued pace.

Cristian Romero hit the crossbar with a near-post header from Pedro Porro’s 17th-minute corner, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fired over on the turn from Kane’s pass. Spurs were experiencing teething problems in their new system.

When Joachim Andersen scooped over for Palace under pressure from Ben Davies, it seemed the opening 45 minutes would end goalless, but Kane had other ideas.

The stand-in captain sprayed the ball out wide to Porro, who whipped in a wonderful cross for Kane to head home.

After halftime, Palace's Eberechi Eze dragged a shot wide early after fine work by Wilfried Zaha, who clipped over minutes before.

Zaha’s influence was growing. and he turned Emerson inside out before his cross deflected onto the roof of Fraser Forster’s net. Tottenham’s backup goalkeeper also saved well from Cheick Doucoure.

Tempers boiled over late and referee Darren England issued nine yellow cards in total but Tottenham held on to end their four-match winless run and keep a first clean sheet since February 26.

Bradley Collyer/AP Wolves defender Toti Gomes' savours the moment after putting the home side ahead against Aston Villa.

Wolves ease relegation fears

Toti Gomes' goal sealed a 1-0 win for relegation-threatened Wolverhampton against Aston Villa.

Victory in the Midlands derby moved Wolverhampton 10 points above the drop zone, while also delivering a blow to Villa's hopes of qualifying for Europe

Gomes’ first goal for the club secured a fourth straight home win and saw the team recover impressively from being routed 6-0 by Brighton last week.

The winner came in the ninth minute when Toti crashed a header off the bar from Ruben Neves' corner.

It would now take an unlikely set of results to send Wolves down, with the club 13th in the standings.

Villa are eighth, a point behind Brighton, having played three games more.

Villa's best chance of finding a leveller came with 19 minutes remaining when Douglas Luiz’s free-kick dropped for Tyrone Mings six yards out, only for the defender to volley over.