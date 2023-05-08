Arsenal keep pressure on Manchester City with Premier League win at Newcastle

A 2-0 away win over Newcastle keeps Arsenal close to Man City at the top of the EPL table.

Arsenal kept the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating Newcastle 2-0 in a huge test of their credentials on Sunday.

Martin Odegaard’s first-half strike and Fabian Schar’s own-goal, combined with some breathtaking saves by Aaron Ramsdale, saw Arsenal come through the toughest of their final four games with a rare win for a visiting team at St James’ Park.

Arsenal moved back to one point behind City, who have a game in hand, but some potentially tricky matches to finish the season as Pep Guardiola’s team goes for a third straight title.

Jon Super/AP Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Newcastle.

Odegaard slammed home a low shot from outside the area to give Arsenal the lead in the 14th minute against the run of play, with third-place Newcastle having already struck the post through Jacob Murphy and had the awarding of a penalty overturned after a VAR check.

Before Schar’s own-goal in the 71st, Ramsdale saved brilliantly off Joe Willock and Schar from point-blank range while Alexander Isak headed against the post as Newcastle piled forward in waves.

The second goal changed the atmosphere and Arsenal ultimately eased home to become just the second visiting team – after Liverpool – to win at St James’ Park this season.

Arsenal were not without their own chances in a breathless match, with Gabriel Martinelli – whose cross was deflected in by Schar for the second goal – curling against the crossbar and Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope saving well in one-on-one situations with Bukayo Saka and Odegaard.

Arsenal’s remaining matches are at home to Brighton, at Nottingham Forest and at home to Wolverhampton. City’s are more difficult on paper – away to Everton, at home to Chelsea, then trips to Brighton and Brentford.

Arsenal are bidding for their first league title since 2004.

Newcastle stayed three points ahead of fifth-place Liverpool and have played one game less in the race for Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, David De Gea’s error in Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to West Ham loosened his team's grip on the final Champions League qualification place on Monday (NZ time).

The Spain goalkeeper let Said Benrahma’s hopeful shot from 20 meters slip over his glove and into the net to condemn Erik Ten Hag’s team to back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, after a 1-0 loss at Brighton last week.

“Mistakes are part of football and in this team you have to deal with it and bounce back because it is a team sport," Ten Hag said. "Over the season, he is the one with the most clean sheets and also we did it as a team. It can happen, it’s football but everybody has to take responsibility.”

United now lie just one point ahead of a rapidly advancing Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand, but an eighth loss on the road this season could prove as costly for the visitors as it was priceless for West Ham.

The Hammers climbed seven points above the relegation zone and are surely now safe ahead of two matches against AZ Alkmaar in the semifinals of the Europa Conference League.