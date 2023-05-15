Arsenal's title hopes dashed as Manchester City increase lead at top of EPL

Thomas Partey of Arsenal, right, reacts during their English Premier League match loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal's English Premier League title hopes are almost over after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Monday morning (NZ time).

Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan consigned Mikel Arteta's once long-time league leaders to a punishing defeat at Emirates Stadium.

The loss means Manchester City, who beat Everton 3-0 earlier in the day, can be crowned champions with a win against Chelsea next Monday.

City have 85 points – four more than Arsenal – and also have a game in hand. Arsenal only have two more games to play this season and the most points they can get is 87.

Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and another from Erling Haaland – his 52nd of the season – secured the points at Goodison Park and stretched City's unbeaten run to 21 games in all competitions.

It was an 11th straight win in the league, and put Pep Guardiola on the brink of a third successive title and his fifth in six seasons.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Ilkay Guendogan of Manchester City scores the team's third goal from a free kick during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park.

Defeat for Everton, meanwhile, leaves the Merseyside club just one point above the relegation zone and in a desperate fight for survival after 69 years in the top flight.

If Leicester beats Liverpool on Tuesday (NZ time), Everton would drop into the bottom three with two games to play.

Few expected Sean Dyche's team to cause an upset against City, even after their shock 5-1 win against Brighton last week.

And despite holding the visitors for a long period of the first half, the game was effectively settled inside two minutes before the break.

Gundogan fired City ahead with a moment of improvisation that seemed to come from nothing in the 37th minute. With his back to goal, the Germany international controlled Riyad Mahrez’ cross from the right with one touch before flicking a shot over his shoulder and past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Two minutes later City’s lead was doubled, with Gundogan the provider this time when crossing for Haaland to head in a second goal.

It was only the Norway striker's third touch of the match to that point.

Gundogan struck his second after the break with a curling free kick from the edge of the area to continue his outstanding campaign.

City's attentions will now turn to Madrid, with the teams playing each other in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals on Thursday morning (NZ time).