Goalkeeper denies rival No.1 then scores from inside own penalty area in Mexico

One goalkeeper looked like being the hero – and then the other stole the spotlight.

With Celaya trailing 2-1 in stoppage time and 3-2 on aggregate against Atlético Morelia in Mexico’s Liga de Expansión semifinal second leg, Celaya’s goalie Allison Revuelta came forward to try and score an equaliser from a corner.

He did manage to get his head to the ball but couldn’t generate enough power to beat opposing No.1 Santiago Ramírez.

The Morelia netminder, realising his opposite number had left his goal unguarded, then ran to the edge of his penalty area and sent a booming punt which bounced a couple of times before nestling into the back of the net as desperate Celaya defenders – and Revuelta – raced back.

The Morelia players and fans rejoiced in the goal which clinched the 4-2 victory to take them to the first leg of the final against CD Tapatío, CNN reported. The winner will play Atlante – the winner of the season-opening Apertura tournament – in the Champion of Champions final.

The game also featured five red cards – two for Celaya and three for Morelia.