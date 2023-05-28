Luton promoted to Premier League in penalty shootout win after captain's on-field collapse

Mad Hatter's tea party at Wembley as little Luton Town edge Coventry to go from non-league to EPL in nine years.

Luton will play in the Premier League for the first time next season after beating Coventry following a penalty shootout in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday (Sunday).

Coventry's Fankaty Dabo sent his spot kick high and wide to give Luton a 6-5 win in the shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time in what is usually dubbed the most lucrative match in world football. The winner is expected to get in excess of $A200 million ($NZ330 million) in future earnings for gaining promotion to the Premier League, the richest league in world soccer.

It marks Luton's first return to England's top division since 1991-92 – the year before it was rebranded as the Premier League.

Coventry were trying to return for the first time since being relegated in 2001 following a 34-year stint in the first division.

Luton had a scary start to the game as captain Tom Lockyer fell to the ground untouched and then remained down for several minutes while he received medical attention. Lockyear was carried off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for further medical checks, with Luton saying he was conscious and responsive.

Despite that setback, Luton largely dominated the first half and took the lead in the 23rd minute through Jordan Clark, who received a cutback from Elijah Adebayo and took one touch to go past a defender and rifle home a left-foot shot high into the net.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Luton Town players hold up the jersey of injured captain Tom Lockyer as they celebrate the team’s promotion to the Premier League.

Luton also had two goals disallowed before the break, but Coventry was much improved in the second half and got back into the game in the 66th.

Viktor Gyokeres ran down the left flank and teed up Gustavo Hamer, who slotted in a low shot from the edge of the area to send the sky-blue half of Wembley into a frenzy.

Luton substitute Joe Taylor thought he had scored the winner 25 minutes into extra time but it was ruled out by VAR as he handled the ball after robbing defender Jonathan Panzo of possession.

In the shootout, the first 11 penalty takers all scored their spot kicks before Dabo sent his off target.

The victory capped a memorable achievement for Luton’s Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who is on the brink of joining a select group to have played in every division from non-league to Premier League for the same club.

His thoughts were for his injured skipper at the end of the game.

“We won it for [Tom Lockyer],’’ Mpanzu told Sky Sports. “He’s been a warrior.

“I feel like I’ve completed football now! I might retire!”

Luton forward Carlton Morris also paid tribute to Lockyer, saying “he’s been incredible all season for us’’.

“I don’t even know what happened yet, it’s a bit of a shellshock,’’ Morris told Sky Sports.

“But the lads got behind him, and that’s how big a character he is, he’s still here in spirit. If you’re watching this at home, Locks, I love you and hope you’re all right.”

Qualifying for the Premier League marked an incredible turnaround in fortunes for Luton manager Rob Edwards, who joined the Hatters after being sacked by neighbours and Championship rivals Watford earlier in the season.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sonny Bradley of Luton Town lifts the Championship playoffs final trophy.

But Edwards’ first thoughts weren’t about his own achievement.

"I feel really good,” he told the BBC. “But the only thing I'm thinking about now is Tom Lockyer."

Luton later said on Twitter that “after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests. He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him.”

