Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor and family harassed at airport

Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor and his family have been harassed by angry fans at Budapest Airport.

The Englishman had officiated the game on Thursday morning (NZ time), with Sevilla beating Roma on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Following the match, Roma boss Jose Mourinho was seen in a car park confronting the referee with a foul-mouthed rant, BBC Sport reported.

Referees’ body PGMOL said in a statement: "[We are] aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport.

"We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the Uefa Europa League final.”

Uefa is waiting for reports from match officials and delegates before deciding whether to take action against Mourinho in regard to the separate incident in the car park under the stadium after the match.

Maja Hitij/Getty Images Roma players confront referee Anthony Taylor during the Europa League final.

Mourinho criticised Taylor in his news conference and he was later captured ranting and making pointed comments as Taylor and officials were boarding a minibus, BBC Sport wrote.

The Portuguese repeatedly swore and twice shouted about a "disgrace" before talking in Italian.