Pep Guardiola looks to build on Manchester City success after finally conquering Europe

Almost immediately after leading Manchester City to their first Champions League title on Saturday (Sunday NZ time), Pep Guardiola spoke of the need to build on that success.

Real Madrid’s record haul of 14 European Cups is safe for some time yet – but there is every reason to believe City will go on to win the competition again and again.

This was, after all, their second final in three seasons.

The 1-0 win against Inter Milan in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium had been coming. And the wealth of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, combined with Guardiola’s apparent insatiable drive for perfection, means City has the potential to become even stronger in the coming years.

Guardiola is a huge fan of Michael Jordan. And just as one title wasn’t enough for the Chicago Bulls icon, who went on to win six NBA championships, Guardiola knows City’s legacy in Europe depends on repeated success.

Madrid are serial winners, having lifted four Champions League titles between 2014 and 2018. That is the benchmark for City.

“There are teams that win the Champions League and after one or two seasons disappear,” Guardiola said. “This is what you have to avoid. Knowing me, this is not going to happen.”

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of City’s treble of trophies this season, including the Premier League title and FA Cup, is that it came in a year of transition in which a new striker in Erling Haaland was added, along with a change of system as Guardiola adopted a three-man defense.

There is the potential for further evolution in midfield with captain Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva possible departures.

Left back Joao Cancelo was loaned to Bayern Munich midway through the campaign and could leave permanently in the summer.

Guardiola was a big admirer of England international Jude Bellingham, but Real Madrid has won the race for the highly rated midfielder.

Dave Thompson/AP Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (R) scores against Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

An alternative may be sought, particularly if Gundogan or Silva go. In Phil Foden, City has a high-class option ready for more involvement than he managed during this season.

Guardiola is not the type of coach to stand still and City’s Abu Dhabi backers have consistently provided with the funds to improve his team with the world’s best players.

Jack Grealish became English football’s first 100 million pound ($NZ205 million) signing after City were beaten by Chelsea in the Champions League final of 2021.

Last year, Haaland, who was coveted by almost every top club in Europe, was added to a team that had just won back-to-back league titles.

Francisco Seco/AP Manchester City's Erling Haaland raises the Champions League trophy.

Having finally made the breakthrough in the Champions League, Guardiola will not want to risk taking a backward step. That is likely what he will tell Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was in attendance to watch City’s crowning glory.

There was a 12-year gap between Guardiola’s last European Cup win with Barcelona in 2011 and his latest. He has triumphed in this competition on three occasions and knows how difficult it is to win.

Only Madrid has successfully defended the trophy since it was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992, winning it in three successive seasons from 2016-18.

That is a measure of the standard required to dominate the European game. And while City may have bold ambitions, the competition could hardly be more intense.

Here's a look at which country's clubs could get in the way of repeat success for Guardiola's Man City next season:

SPAIN

Madrid have already moved to sign Bellingham in a deal that could reach $NZ285 million. Karim Benzema’s decision to head to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia means a world-class striker is needed and Tottenham's Harry Kane has already been linked.

Vinicius Junior is establishing himself as one of football’s global stars and, along with Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni, is part of the Spanish giant’s next generation of potential “Galacticos.”

Barcelona are back on top in Spain after winning the league title this season and will look to build on that. While they missed out on the re-signing of Lionel Messi, they have been linked with moves for City pair Gundogan and Silva.

ENGLAND

Eddie Keogh/Getty Images Declan Rice admires the Europa Conference League trophy after captaining West Ham to the title.

Arsenal pushed City hard for the Premier League title and after qualifying for the Champions League will reportedly try to strengthen with the signing of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Manchester United have made forward steps under manager Erik ten Hag, winning the League Cup and qualifying for the Champions League. If a buyout of the club can be completed soon, they could go big in the transfer market this summer, with a top striker the priority.

Newcastle complete the list of English clubs that will compete in Europe’s top competition and its Saudi owners will, surely, look to bring in more star signings.

City also face a potential threat from the Premier League which has hit the club with more than 100 charges of financial wrongdoing. City are accused of providing misleading information about their finances over a nine-year period from 2009-18 and the punishments could include a deduction of points or even expulsion from English football’s top division. City deny the charges and have already had a two-year ban from European competitions overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020, after a UEFA-appointed panel found “serious breaches” of financial rules from 2012-16.

FRANCE

Christophe Ena/AP Paris St Germain’s troika of Kylian Mbappe (L), Neymar and Lionel Messi has been broken up with Messi’s departure for the United States.

Qatari-backed Paris Saint-Germain are still waiting to make the same breakthrough as City has in Europe and are planning to move in a new direction following the departure of Messi.

Brazil’s Neymar could also leave, with the French champions looking to focus on young and home-grown players.

Having gone down the superstar route without success in the Champions League, it will be fascinating to see if a shift in strategy changes PSG's fortunes.

GERMANY

It took a dramatic 89th-minute winner on the last day of the season to see Bayern Munich lift the German league for the 11th successive season.

Bayern were swept aside by City in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, but have the resources and recruitment expertise to ensure they should always remain a force in Europe.

ITALY

Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson thwarts Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Inter threatened to pull off one of the biggest Champions League final shocks and lost by the finest of margins against City on Saturday night. In Simone Inzaghi they have a coach that went head-to-head with Guardiola and pushed him to the limit.

On that basis Inter could well go far again.

But league champion Napoli were the standout team in Italy last season – and for a long time looked like a potential Champions League winner. How they cope after the departure of inspirational coach Luciano Spalletti remains to be seen, while a number of their star players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-jae could be coveted by rivals.