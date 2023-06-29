'I will miss you every single day': Chelsea and England star Ben Chilwell mourns Kiwi dad

Ben Chilwell with his Kiwi father Wayne after winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

Premier League star Ben Chilwell has shared his grief after the passing of his Kiwi father from a chronic illness.

England and Chelsea defender Chillwell, 26, announced Wayne’s death in an emotional social media post on Tuesday night (Wednesday NZT), saying he would miss his dad “every single day”.

New Zealander Wayne Chilwell moved to England in 1993, three years before Ben was born in the town of Milton Keynes, about 80 kilometres north-west of London.

His son was eligible to play fo the All Whites but opted to represent the country of his birth and has been capped 18 times, scoring one goal.

Yet Chilwell has often spoken of his pride at his New Zealand roots and has a map of Aotearoa tattooed on his forearm arm.

“The reason I am where I am,” Chilwell wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of his father.

“The most loving dad, who always put everyone before himself and made everyone smile and laugh.

“I am so glad we got to live my dream together, and especially you seeing me make my debut for England.

“But more importantly we shared so many amazing memories away from football which I will remember forever.

“I will miss you every single day Dad. I love you so much.”

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Ben Chilwell could have played for the All Whites through his dad but opted to represent England.

The cause of Wayne’s death has not been disclosed but Chilwell’s sister Alex wrote in a separate social media post that it had been a “tough year” for the family.

“Love you forever dad. The hardest year but you never stopped smiling. So grateful for the time we got together. I am so lost without you. Look out for me up there. I love you,” she wrote.

Last season Chilwell made 23 appearances for Chelsea in an injury-interrupted campaign, scoring two goals.

His Blues and England team-mates were quick to offer their support under his post, with Mason Mount writing: Sending all the love brother,” while Real Madrid’s new signing Jude Bellingham responded: “Sorry for your loss brother.”

Chilwell, who played a vital role in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph in 2021 after joining the club from Leicester in 2020 for a fee of around £45 million (NZ$93.6 million), spoke in the past about how his father’s “Kiwi mentality” helped drive him to become a professional footballer – even though he wanted him to play rugby.

“It’s in his blood being a New Zealander. I played it [rugby] for a bit but didn’t enjoy my body getting battered,” Chilwell told the Daily Star newspaper.