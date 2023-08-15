Man United score 1-0 English Premier League win as Wolves denied late penalty

The hosts beat Wolves 1-0 at Old Trafford after the visitors were denied what appeared to be an obvious penalty in time added on.

Manchester United scored a controversial 1-0 win over Wolves to open their English Premier League season on Tuesday (NZ time).

The hosts took the lead in the 76th minute with a goal from defender Raphael Varane before Wolverhampton Wanderers were denied what seemed a clear penalty deep into stoppage time.

United’s debutant goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into Wolves substitute Sasa Kalajdzic in an aerial collision after missing a cross.

The incident was reviewed by video but no penalty was given, much to the annoyance of Wolves manager Gary O'Neil, who was shown a yellow card in the technical area to mark his first match in charge after being hired last week.

United were outplayed for long periods before the former France center back headed home from point-blank range after Aaron Wan Bissaka ran onto a lofted pass from Bruno Fernandes and lobbed a cross into the six-yard box.

It was a rare slick move from United, who gave competitive debuts to Onana and Mason Mount and failed to look cohesive against a visiting team that dominated midfield and was a constant danger on the break.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil after they were denied a penalty in the 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

Wolves struck the post through Matheus Cunha early in the second half, while substitute Fabio Silva drew two saves from the feet of Onana in the closing stages as United hung on at Old Trafford.

Mount, who joined from Chelsea, lasted 68 minutes before being substituted after an ineffective display in a midfield three with Fernandes and Casemiro that looked disjointed.

