Former All Whites target John Herdman quits Canada job to coach Toronto FC

John Herdman has been appointed as Toronto FC’s new coach after leaving his post at Canada Soccer.

John Herdman quit his job as coach of Canada's men's national team on Tuesday, but his resignation has come too late for New Zealand Football.

Herdman is leaving the international arena altogether to coach Major League Soccer club Toronto FC.

The former Football Ferns coach had been lined up for the vacant All Whites job at the beginning of the year but when negotiations stalled the role was eventually given to interim coach Darren Bazeley.

Herdman took over as Canada men's coach in 2018 after seven years leading Canada's women and helped the men qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Canada lost to Belgium, Croatia and Morocco at the tournament in Qatar.

After confirming an approach from NZ Football, Herdman said he hoped to stay with Canada through the 2026 World Cup, which the country will co-host.

But in June he said Canada Soccer needed to increase the team's funding.

Toronto fired previous coach Bob Bradley on June 26 and made Terry Dunfield their interim coach.

Toronto languishes at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 19 points – the equal lowest in the 29-team league.

“It’s the right time for me to step into a new challenge in my career, and the structure of a club environment is a context I’ve aspired to operate in,” Herdman said in a statement released by Toronto.

“Having access to connect and collaborate with the staff and players daily allows for a different depth of development and connection, both on and off the pitch.”

All Whites legend Ryan Nelsen coached Toronto FC in 2013-14.

Herdman’s son Jay represented New Zealand at the Under-20 World Cup this year and plays his club football for the reserve team of Vancouver Whitecaps – one of Toronto’s biggest rivals.

