Lincoln City dump EPL side in League Cup while Chris Wood crashes out to old club Burnley

Third-tier Lincoln City knocked Premier League Sheffield United out of England’s League Cup while All Whites striker Chris Wood’s Nottingham Forest crashed to his former club Burnley.

Chelsea and Everton survived major scares on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time) against fourth-tier opponents to advance to the third round.

Ultimately, it was another Premier League team, Sheffield United, that was on the end of an unlikely upset, losing a penalty shootout to Lincoln for the biggest shock of the second round.

Danish goalkeeper Lukas Jensen was the Lincoln Imps’ hero, saving spot kicks by Sheffield strikers Louie Marsh and Benie Traore before Blades skipper John Egan failed to score with the final act of the shootout.

"It's the best feeling," the 1.98 m (6 ft 6 in) Jensen told BBC Sport after Lincoln won the shootout, 3-2 following a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time.

"I don't think you can describe it - you have to be in the moment. All the feelings and emotions came out.”

Wood toiled hard without reward in Forest’s frontline when his former Burnley club mates visited Nottingham’s City Ground.

Burnley scored in the 90th through substitute Zeki Amdouni, a recently signed Switzerland international, to win 1-0 in the all-Premier League matchup.

Wood started for Forest after coming off the bench in their Premier League games this season.

The 31-year-old Kiwi, who had five years at Burnley before leaving in January 2022 for Newcastle United, found himself opposing old Clarets teammates Jay Rodriguez, Johann Berg Gudmunsson and Josh Brownhill.

Chelsea fielded a heavily rotated started lineup, which was missing the likes of Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez, against Blackpool and fell behind to a 19th-minute penalty at Stamford Bridge.

Noni Madueke equalised with a penalty of his own in first-half stoppage time and Fernandez, on as a 65th-minute substitute, grabbed the winner seven minutes later after a defensive mix-up to seal a 2-1 victory.

Everton left it much later for its 2-1 win at Doncaster, with Beto – a Portuguese striker who only joined the club from Udinese on Wednesday – and Arnaut Danjuma scoring in the 73rd and 88th minutes, respectively, to complete a nervy comeback.

Everton has started the Premier League with three straight losses, without scoring a goal, and the pressure would have piled on manager Sean Dyche if his team had been eliminated by an opponent sitting in last place in the fourth tier.

Like Everton, Sheffield United has no points from three games in the league but won't have League Cup games for respite in the coming weeks. After a 0-0 draw at home to Lincoln, Sheffield United lost the shootout 3-2.

Second-tier Blackburn crushed fourth-tier Harrogate 8-0. That was Blackburn's biggest away win in its 148-year history.

Third round draw

The third round sees the teams involved in European competition this season enter the League Cup. There are five all-Premier League matchups picked out, with the standout being Newcastle hosting Manchester City. Manchester United begin their title defence at home to Crystal Palace.

The draw is (home team first)

Ipswich vs. Wolverhampton

Exeter vs. Luton

Aston Villa vs. Everton

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs. Sutton

Bradford vs. Middlesbrough

Bournemouth vs. Stoke

Lincoln vs. West Ham

Brentford vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Brighton

Salford vs. Burnley

Fulham vs. Norwich

Blackburn vs. Cardiff

Liverpool vs. Leicester

Newcastle vs. Manchester City

Mansfield vs. Peterborough