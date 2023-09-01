Newcastle handed tough draw on Champions League return, All Whites midfielder to face Manchester City

Former England international Joe Cole pulls out Newcastle during the Champions League draw.

Paris Saint-Germain and their star forward Kylian Mbappé landed in the toughest group in the Champions League draw Thursday with former champions AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, plus Newcastle.

Bayern Munich’s new signing Harry Kane will return to England to face Manchester United in a rematch of the memorable 1999 final, in a group that also includes Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Record 14-time champions Real Madrid play Napoli, the runaway winners of Serie A last season, Braga and competition debutants Union Berlin, who will use the city's Olympic Stadium for home games.

Manchester City, the defending champions, got a favourable draw and will play Leipzig for the third straight season, plus Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys.

All Whites midfielder midfielder Marko Stamenic – who became the first New Zealander in 15 years to play in the Champions League group stages last year – will get to face City again having joined Serbian champions Belgrade from FC Copenhagen.

Stamenic gave away a penalty in a 5-0 hammering by the English giants last October, before helping them earn a creditable 0-0 draw at home six days later. His new team will be underdogs to emerge from Group G.

Pedro Salado/Getty Images All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic played for FC Copenhagen in a 5-0 loss to Manchester City last year.

City beat Leipzig 7-0 and 6-3 at home in the past two seasons, and will visit Swiss champion Young Boys on its artificial turf field in Bern.

PSG's group already looked like a difficult task for the French champions – who are still looking for an elusive first Champions League title – even before Newcastle was added as the final team.

Backed by their majority owner, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle returned to the Champions League after a 20-year gap and shaped as the toughest option in the fourth pot of lowest-ranked teams.

Newcastle will take on Qatar-owned PSG who have retained Mbappé in a turbulent off-season that saw Lionel Messi leave for Inter Miami and Neymar sold to Saudi club Al Hilal, who are also majority owned by PIF.

“It’s a new era, it’s a new style and quality of game, very offensive and this is what we like,” PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said, embracing the tough test.

Daniel Cole/AP This year's UEFA Champions League final will be played at London's Wembley Stadium in June.

“Everybody wants to play (in the Champions League), so don’t complain.”

Last season's finalists Inter Milan will play Benfica – who they beat in the quarterfinals – plus Salzburg and Real Sociedad.

Barcelona was drawn with Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp, another Champions League debutant who last played in the competition in the old European Cup in 1957.

Arsenal’s return after six years away will be against Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven and Lens.

Feyenoord, the 1970 European Cup winners, were grouped with the team they beat in that final, Celtic, plus Atlético Madrid and Lazio.

Teams from 15 different nations were in the draw, including 14 former European champions who have combined to win 48 titles in the competition's 68-year history.

FCK TV All Whites midfielder mindful of the 'rare' honour of being the first Kiwi to play in the Champions League group stages since 2007.

Games start on September 19 and group stage play ends on December 13.

The knockout stage starts in February and reaches the final at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

The 32 teams will get a share of a €1 billion ($1.82 billion) in prizemoney, with each guaranteed at least €15.64 million ($28.4 million). Clubs get more depending on their results in the group stage and knockout rounds.

UEFA also pays clubs shares from a €600 million fund distributed according to their historic record in European competitions, plus a share of their broadcast rights deal in their home country.

The eventual champions likely will get about €125 million (NZ$227.2 million) from UEFA.

AT A GLANCE

UEFA Champions League draw:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp