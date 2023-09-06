Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wouldn't 'disrespect' Saudi Arabia by wearing rainbow armband

Jordan Henderson has provoked fresh fury after admitting he would not “disrespect” a country that criminalises homosexuality by wearing a rainbow armband or laces there.

Henderson broke his silence over arguably the summer’s most controversial transfer, which saw him quit Liverpool for Saudi Arabian Pro League side Al-Ettifaq despite having been a long-standing advocate for gay rights.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic, Henderson denied putting money before morals by signing a lucrative contract to move to the Gulf state and confronted the outrage his decision had caused among the LGBT+ community by saying: “I’m sorry that they feel like that.”

Liverpool’s LGBT+ fans group, Kop Outs!, posted on X:

The group’s England equivalent, 3 Lions Pride, last week warned members could turn their backs on Henderson if he played for his country during the international break after he “turned his back on advocating human rights”.

Henderson said “it hurts to hear that”, but the group retorted: “If criticism ‘really hurts’ you then just imagine the pain of your very existence being criminalised, penalised and the cause of state sanctioned abuse. Your hurt over valid criticism does not supersede the reality of your decisions.”

Addressing the backlash towards his move from the LGBTQ+ community, Henderson said: “I can understand the anger. I get it. All I can say around that is that I’m sorry that they feel like that. My intention was never, ever to hurt anyone. My intention has always been to help causes and communities where I felt like they have asked for my help.”

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Jordan Henderson captained Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League glory.

Henderson explained that he reached a decision after asking himself what would change if he rejected the Saudi Pro League’s advances, claiming “we can all bury our heads in the sand and criticise different cultures and different countries from afar. But then nothing’s going to happen. Nothing’s going to change.”

But pressed on whether he would continue to show public support for the LGBTQ+ community by donning rainbow armbands or laces, he said he would not rule the prospect out but that he was determined not to “disrespect the religion and culture in Saudi Arabia” as he wanted to “respect everyone”.

The 33-year-old said: “By doing something like that [wearing rainbow armbands or laces], if that did disrespect the religion, then no, I’m not going to do that.”

While Amnesty International responded to his comments in a statement which read: Having respect for a country’s religion and culture shouldn’t mean turning a blind eye to serious human rights violations like the criminalisation of homosexuality or the jailing of human rights defenders.”

Henderson also refused to condemn a video posted to social media by his new club announcing his arrival, in which images of him wearing a rainbow armband was greyed out.

He said: “I didn’t know anything about it until it was out. And it’s hard for me to know and understand everything because it is part of the religion. So if I wear the rainbow armband, if that disrespects their religion, then that’s not right either.”

Henderson, the man who captained the Anfield side to their first Premier League title – and first English championship for 30 years – as well as their sixth European Cup triumph, also hit back at suggestions he has put money first over his morals.

“People will see this club come with loads of money and he’s just gone, ‘Yeah, I’m going’. When in reality that just wasn’t the case at all.”

Christophe Ena/AP Jordan Henderson was recently named in England's squad for a pair of European Championship qualifiers.

He insisted money has never been a motivation for him during his career, and although he accepted that financial deals are a big part of football, the main reason for the move is to feel “wanted” and “valued”.

He said he would not have left Liverpool and would have stayed to fight for his place if Jürgen Klopp or owners Fenway Sports Group had urged him to do so, adding: “At no point did I feel wanted by the club.”

Chronicling the events that led to the end of his 12 years at Anfield, Henderson said “there were a few things that sent alarm bells ringing” when an approach from Al-Ettifaq was not rebuffed.

“The reaction from the club again wasn’t to say no. At that moment I felt as though my value or the want for me to stay, with the manager and within the club, maybe it had shifted.”