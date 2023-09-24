Rodri sent off after neck grab in Manchester City's Premier League win over Nottingham Forest

Rodri saw red after appearing to grab a Forest player's neck in unbeaten City's 2-0 win.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was sent off for grabbing an opponent around the neck in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (Sunday) that extended the defending champions' perfect start to their Premier League title defence.

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland scored in the opening 14 minutes but the second half was more of a defensive effort from City after Rodri was sent off inside a minute of the restart.

The Spain international responded to getting shoved by Morgan Gibbs-White near the corner flag by going chest to chest with the Forest playmaker and then placing both of his hands around his neck on two occasions. Gibbs-White went down after the second time and the referee showed a straight red card for violent conduct.

Rodri – the scorer of City's winner in last season's Champions League final and arguably the team's most important player – will miss City's next three games, including a trip to likely title rival Arsenal on October 8.

City, which has now won their first six games of the campaign, had few problems holding on to the lead despite Forest enjoying more possession in the second half, with Haaland only having one chance after the break to score his second and add to his eight league goals this season. The Norway striker volleyed over from close range from substitute Nathan Ake's cross on a counterattack.

Haaland had to settle for scoring a powerful header into the top corner from Matheus Nunes' right-wing cross in the 14th minute, which built on Foden's seventh-minute opener from a 46-pass move – the second longest passing sequence leading to a Premier League goal since figures were collated from 2006-07, according to stats company Opta.

Michael Regan/Getty Images MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest holds his neck after clashing with Rodri of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It finished with Kyle Walker laying off Rodri's incisive pass to the right wing and Foden providing a left-foot finish into the bottom corner.

City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes preserved the host's clean sheet with a fine diving save to deny Anthony Elanga's volley in stoppage time.

Crystal Palace and Fulham stayed level on points in the Premier League after playing out a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson was back in the dugout after missing last weekend's game with an illness but watched Eberechi Eze miss his team's best chance in the first half when he shot just wide after swerving his way through a cluster of defenders.

Eze had another effort saved in the second half, while Fulham had their best chance for a winner when Bobby De Cordova-Reid dispossessed Will Hughes in midfield and launched a counterattack before passing to Raul Jimenez. But the striker overcooked his pass to the awaiting Andreas Pereira and the chance skipped past his foot.

Kieran Cleeves Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (L), saves at the feet of Fulham's Carlos Vinicius.

Fulham winger Willian forced Sam Johnstone into a good save with a sharp effort, while Palace had a late chance through substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta, who saw his weak left-footed shot saved.

Both teams have eight points from six games with identical records of two wins, two draws and two losses, although Palace is ahead on goal difference.

Luton secured their first point of the season but could only manage a 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolverhampton.

Carlton Morris converted a penalty in the 65th minute after Pedro Neto had put the visitors ahead shortly after halftime at Kenilworth Road.

Joe Giddens Luton Town's Carlton Morris scores from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Wolves played a man down from the 39th minute when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde received a red card. The French midfielder was tangled up with Tom Lockyer and kicked out at the Luton centreback while they were on the ground.

In the 50th, Neto beat Lockyer in a foot race to a free ball, cut in on his left and shot it past Thomas Kaminski.

Morris equalised from the spot after Joao Gomes’ handball.

Luton had lost their first four games of the season – their first-ever in the Premier League. They last played in England’s top division in 1991-92 – the year before it was rebranded as the Premier League.

Everton picked up its first Premier League win of the season on Saturday by beating Brentford 3-1 away.

Victory at Gtech Community Stadium will help to ease the pressure on the Merseyside club after a difficult start to the campaign for manager Sean Dyche.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck for Everton, which moved up to 15th in the standings. Mathias Jensen pulled one back for Brentford.

Ben Whitley Dominic Calvert-Lewin (L) scores Everton’s third goal aghainst Brentford/

Everton only avoided relegation on the final day of last season and was in the drop zone going into this game after securing just one point from their opening five matches.

But they got off to an encouraging start when Doucoure lashed home in the sixth minute after a knockdown from Tarkowski.

The visitors had chances to extend their lead, but it was Brentford which evened the score through Jensen against the run of play in the 28th.

Everton were back in front in the 67th when Tarkowski headed in Dwight McNeil’s corner.

Substitute Calvert-Lewin ran through on goal four minutes later to make it 3-1 and set Dyche's team on course for all three points.