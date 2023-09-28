Manchester City dumped out of English League Cup by Newcastle

Last season's treble winners are sent packing by Newcastle in the third round.

Manchester City seem to win every competition it enters these days except the English League Cup.

Newcastle beat Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0 on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) in the third round of the League Cup which also eluded them during their storied treble last season.

Guardiola’s agitation showed by getting a yellow card in the closing minutes for dissent to the match officials.

“No problem, I accept everything,” Guardiola told the BBC of his booking. “Congratulations to Newcastle for the victory.”

Newcastle's reward in the fourth round draw made 30 minutes after the final whistle is a trip to Manchester in the fourth round to face United. It's a rematch of last season's final won by the Red Devils.

Guardiola left star starters Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden on the bench, yet City still dominated the first half without making their possession count with a goal.

Owen Humphreys/AP Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left frustrated as they bowed out of the League Cup at Newcastle.

Alexander Isak struck in the 53rd minute for Newcastle, who also made sweeping lineup changes to rest key players for another midweek fixture sandwiched between two Champions League challenges.

The goal was created by Joelinton’s dribble into and across the penalty area past four City defenders before squaring a pass that found Isak alone at the far post.

Foden and Jeremy Doku came on in the second half but could not find a leveller as Haaland stayed on the bench among the unused substitutes.

Manchester City won the League Cup five times in six seasons through 2021 but have now been eliminated in three straight seasons.

Guardiola's team already won the UEFA Super Cup last month, still has Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies to defend, and there is a first Club World Cup to play for in December in Saudi Arabia.

Jon Super/AP Kasey MaAteer gave Leicester an early lead at Anfield before Liverpool hit back to win the tie 3-1.

Liverpool comebacks

Liverpool are making a habit of conceding the first goal in games but are still unbeaten this season after overcoming Leicester 3-1 with three second-half goals.

A third-minute goal by Leicester’s Kasey McAteer made it five times in eight games that Liverpool trailed 1-0, and the second time the Reds had fallen behind in the opening minutes at Anfield.

It would be Leicester’s only shot on target as Liverpool rallied with 29 goal attempts, 10 of them on target, and goals for Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota.

Szoboszlai’s was the pick in the 70th minute, a rifled shot from 20 metres out that glanced off the underside of the crossbar on its way to the net.

Kin Cheung/AP Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson takes the plaudits after scoring his side's winner against Brighton.

Arsenal, Chelsea advance

Arsenal and Chelsea came through games against Premier League opposition as all nine matches on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) were won in regulation time and did not go directly to a penalty shootout.

Arsenal won 1-0 at Brentford thanks to Reiss Nelson’s goal in the eighth minute after poor passing in the home defence.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea fielded three players -- Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Moises Caicedo -- who were signed from Brighton in a 1-0 win over their old club.

Nicolas Jackson scored in the 50th for the Senegal forward’s second goal of the season.

Top-tier teams win

Everton reversed a 4-0 loss at Aston Villa in the Premier League last month to take a 2-1 win at Villa Park. James Garner scored in the 15th minute and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 50th for Everton, who now have two away wins in five days after a troubled start to the season.

There were routine wins for Fulham and Bournemouth at home to second-tier teams.

Fulham’s foundation for a 2-1 win over Norwich was a 12th-minute goal by Carlos Vinícius. Bournemouth struck twice in a three-minute spell early in the second half to beat Stoke 2-0.

West Ham needed a 70th-minute goal by Tomas Soucek in a 1-0 win at third-tier Lincoln, who had a goal chalked off for offside.

The highest scoring game saw Blackburn beat Cardiff 5-2 in a clash of second-tier teams.

Ian Walton/AP Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah challenges for the ball with Brentford defender Nathan Collins.

Fourth round draw

In a draw stacked with all-Premier League match-ups, Liverpool will travel to Bournemouth and Arsenal visit West Ham. Chelsea got a favourable tie hosting Blackburn.

Everton manager Sean Dyche will welcome his long-time former club Burnley, and Fulham must go to improving second-tier side Ipswich.

Fourth-tier Mansfield will host third-tier Port Vale to ensure at least one underdog will be in the quarterfinals. Third-tier Exeter hosts second-tier Middlesbrough.

AT A GLANCE

English League Cup fourth round draw:

Mansfield v Port Vale

Ipswich v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn

West Ham v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter v Middlesbrough