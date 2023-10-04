VAR audio reveals panic as officials realised howler disallowing Liverpool goal

The Premier League has released audio of the Liverpool goal against Spurs wrongly disallowed by VAR.

The man behind the Liverpool offside goal fiasco was told immediately he had made a mistake and was urged to “stop the game” but insisted he “can’t do anything”, footage of the blunder revealed on Tuesday night (Wednesday NZT).

The audio of the gaffe, wrongly stating that Luis Diaz was offside in Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham last Saturday, has triggered the worst VAR crisis the Premier League has seen. Footage confirmed it was Video Assistant Referee Darren England who told referee Simon Hooper “check complete” after assuming Diaz’s goal had not been flagged offside.

England was informed by the replay operator the moment Saturday’s (Sunday NZT) match restarted that something was wrong and that the VAR Hub operations executive wanted him to “stop the game”.

But during a two-minute clip which laid bare the panic and chaos that followed, England repeatedly insisted he “can’t do anything ... can’t do anything” because the game had resumed.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) also said the debacle had been kept from referee Hooper and his on-field team for the remainder of the match.

Audio chronicling the fiasco was made public after three days of pressure for its release, led by Liverpool, who received it earlier in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Liverpool goalkepper Alisson Becker can't quite believe that Luis Diaz's goal has been ruled offside.

PGMOL also announced an overhaul of its VAR protocols to “enhance the clarity of communication between the referee and the VAR team” and ensure the outcome of any check was confirmed with the assistant VAR before being relayed to the on-field officials.

And it said there would be a “review” of the policy of allowing officials to oversee games in foreign countries after it emerged England and assistant VAR Dan Cook had been part of a team in charge of a fixture in the United Arab Emirates two days before Saturday’s mistake.

England was told almost immediately by the replay operator and Cook that he had made a mistake, to which he responded: “Oh, f..k.”

He is then repeatedly urged by the replay operator to delay the game and is told that “Oli” – VAR Hub operations executive Oli Kohout – has “called in” to say the game should be stopped and the goal awarded.

SKY SPORT. Liverpool have received an apology after VAR officials failed to overturn a disallowed goal in a 2-1 loss at Tottenham.

England responds by saying “can’t do anything” five times before swearing again.

The footage will pile pressure on England and Cook – who can be heard concurring with his colleague – both of whom will continue to play no part in Premier League games this weekend.

They had already been replaced as fourth official and assistant referee, respectively, for Nottingham Forest’s game against Brentford on Sunday and Monday night’s clash between Fulham and Chelsea.

Liverpool did not immediately comment on the footage, which they had requested as part of a demand for “full transparency” about what went wrong.

It remains to be seen whether they would be satisfied by the two-minute clip provided or whether they would want to hear the entire recording from the game to ensure it contained nothing else relevant of concern.

PGMOL, led by Howard Webb, attempted to draw a line under the matter by providing a detailed account of exactly what transpired.

Admitting England had suffered “a lapse of concentration and a loss of focus”, it said the fiasco had not been communicated to the on-field team “at any point during the match”.

It added: “The VAR team then gave consideration as to whether the game could be stopped at that point, however the VAR and AVAR concluded that the VAR protocol within the Laws of the Game would not permit that to happen, and they decided intervention was not possible as play had restarted.”

Confirming it had concluded a review into the matter, it said: “We recognise standards fell short of expectations and acknowledged the error to Liverpool immediately after the conclusion of the fixture.

“A detailed report, including the key learnings and immediate actions taken, alongside the audio between the on-field officials and VAR team has been submitted to the Premier League, who have shared it with Liverpool FC and subsequently all other Premier League clubs.

“PGMOL are committed to enhancing VAR performance through a new training programme which started this season and focuses on process and best practice for all VARs, AVARs and replay operators in their specific roles. While we have a number of Fifa-recognised VARs, work is ongoing to create a dedicated pool of VAR specialists.”

A Premier League spokesperson said: “Having reviewed all relevant footage of the disallowed Luis Diaz goal during the Tottenham Hotspur FC versus Liverpool FC match on Saturday, and PGMOL’s report into the incident, it is clear that there were not only human errors but systemic weaknesses in the VAR process. We accept PGMOL’s immediate recommendations to ensure that such failures are not repeated in the future.

“However, a wider review to seek consistently higher standards of VAR performance will be conducted by the Premier League and PGMOL, supported by other stakeholders, and where necessary further recommended actions will be brought forward and implemented.”