Newcastle thrash PSG in Champions League statement, Manchester City also win

Kylian Mbappe has a night to forget on Tyneside as the French champions are hammered 4-1.

Two years after being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Newcastle pulled off the biggest win of their new era by beating Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) in the English club’s first Champions League home game since 2003.

The scorers on one of the great nights at St James’ Park were Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schär – players who are far from the “galácticos” many thought Newcastle might be signing under the richest owners in football.

Newcastle powered 3-0 ahead after 50 minutes as PSG struggled to hold back a team being swept along in a passionate and intense atmosphere created by the home fans.

Lucas Hernandez pulled a goal back in the 56th minute for PSG, for whom Mbappé was relatively quiet on the latest tough night for the French champions in their first season since the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Schär's stoppage-time goal added to the pain.

Fifth in the French league and facing a difficult task to qualify from a Champions League group also containing AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, things aren’t going according to plan for PSG and new coach Luis Enrique this season.

Newcastle's Sean Longstaff celebrates after scoring his side's third against PSG at St James' Park.

For Newcastle, though, it’s the stuff of dreams. Last week, they were knocking out Manchester City from the English League Cup and seven days later they were winning in Europe’s top competition against one of the favourites, with two boyhood fans – Burn and Longstaff – among the scorers.

Newcastle lead Group F on four points after its 0-0 draw at Milan in the opening round of games. PSG, yet to win the Champions League despite more than a decade of heavy investment by their Qatari ownership, opened with a 2-0 home win over Dortmund.

Milan also drew 0-0 at Dortmund on Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

Kylian Mbappe failed to make an impact on a miserable night on Tyneside for the French champions.

The visitors only had themselves to blame for the first goal they conceded in the 17th minute, with Brazil centre-back Marquinhos attempting to play the ball out from the back and only succeeding in giving it away to Bruno Guimaraes.

The ball then fell to Alexander Isak, whose shot was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma and Almiron opened his body to convert the rebound.

Burn – a 6ft 7in (2.01m) defender who used to watch Newcastle from the Gallowgate end as a kid – doubled the lead in the 39th minute, heading in from Guimaraes’ cross with Donnarumma unable to claw out the ball before it crossed the line. It was the subject of a VAR check for both handball and offside in build-up but the goal stood.

Local boy Dan Burn was among the goalscorers on a night to remember for the Magpies.

And when Longstaff ran onto Kieran Trippier’s pass and drilled a low shot in off the elbow of Donnarumma, Newcastle were 3-0 up and home fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

PSG’s only response came six minutes later from Hernandez, who sprinted forward from left-back and glanced in a header from Warren Zaïre-Emery’s lofted pass over the defense.

Schär crowned an almost perfect night for Newcastle by winning a tackle then running forward to receive a pass and curl a shot into the corner from the edge of the area.

Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku scored late goals to help Manchester City to a 3-1 win at Leipzig.

Late goals seal City win in Germany

Manchester City substitutes Julián Álvarez and Jérémy Doku combined for late goals to lead the title-holders to a 3-1 win at Leipzig.

Álvarez fired the ball inside the far post from a standing position in the 84th minute after Doku picked him out on the edge of the penalty area, and the Argentina star returned the favour for Doku to seal the win on a counter-attack in injury time.

City had dominated from the start with Phil Foden twice going close before he finally rewarded the visitors’ pressure with the opener in the 25th minute. Bernardo Silva played Rico Lewis through on the right and the 18-year-old pulled the ball back for Foden to shoot inside the right post with his weaker right foot.

Erling Haaland, who was quiet early on, drew a save from Janis Blaswich before the break, when Leipzig forward Loïs Openda saw his shot deflected out for a corner. It was the home team’s first and only effort of the first half.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland had a rare off day in front of goal against Leipzig.

But Openda scored with the next after he was played through on the right by Yussuf Poulsen. Openda held off Manuel Akanji’s robust challenge and fired in off the bottom of the left post in the 48th minute.

While City maintained their grip on possession, Leipzig’s threat on the counterattack was more pronounced as the home team displayed more ambition going forward.

Álvarez settled the result when he produced his brilliant finish to unleash a dipping shot beyond Blaswich and inside the far post, then set up Doku to seal it.

Red Star's All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic challenges for the ball against Young Boys.

In the other Group G game, All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic started for Red Star Belgrade as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Swiss side Young Boys.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic was in attendance to see his favourite team pick up a first point of the campaign having lost their opener 3-1 away to Manchester City.

Stamenic was substituted in the 69th minute with Red Star trailing 2-1. Striker Osman Bukari rescued a draw two minutes from time.

AT A GLANCE

Champions League results:

Group E

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord

Celtic 1-2 Lazio

Group F

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 AC Milan

Newcastle United 4-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Group G

Red Star Belgrade 2-2 Young Boys

Leipzig 1-3 Manchester City

Group H

Royal Antwerp 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

FC Porto 0-1 Barcelona