Chris Wood's double in vain as Forest held by lowly Luton in Premier League

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood opens the scoring for his side against Luton at the City Ground.

All Whites striker Chris Wood scored twice but saw his Nottingham Forest side throw away a two-goal lead in an entertaining Premier League draw with lowly Luton Town.

Wood took his league tally to three for the season with two second-half goals at the City Ground.

For his first, Wood latched onto a pass from Anthony Elanga, taking the ball in his stride to finish confidently past Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

And Elanga was again the provider for Wood’s second, the New Zealander heading his cross beyond the reach of the exposed Kaminski.

However, newly promoted Luton stunned the Forest faithful with two late strikes to claim an unlikely point in Nottingham. After Forest failed to deal with a free-kick, Chiedozie Ogbene fired home the loose ball to reduce the arrears.

And then Elijah Adebayo levelled the game in the second minute of injury time with a calm finish to send the travelling Hatters fans into raptures.

On a day when English football mourned the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, Manchester City and Liverpool got back on track with wins in the Premier League.

Tim Goode/AP Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates after putting his side two-up against Brighton.

The death of Charlton, the 1966 World Cup winner and perhaps England’s greatest ever player, was announced during the halftime break of Saturday's (Sunday NZT) five afternoon games, casting a pall over a busy day as the Premier League returned after the international break.

A tribute to Charlton was expected at Chelsea’s home game against Arsenal later and at Man United’s emotionally charged visit to Sheffield United in the evening kickoff.

City and Liverpool bounced back from two straight disappointing results with comfortable wins to reignite a title rivalry that is showing signs of once again going deep into the season.

Liverpool beat crosstown rivals Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside Derby in the early kickoff, before City ended a two-game losing streak in the league with a 2-1 win over Brighton.

Owen Humphreys/AP Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon jumps for joy after finding the net in their 4-0 rout over Crystal Palace.

City had lost two consecutive league games for the first time since 2018 after defeats to Wolves and Arsenal but a third never looked likely against a Brighton team that has looked like an outside challenger for a top-four spot this season.

Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland netted for City in the opening 20 minutes, with the Norway striker ending a mini-drought after going two league games without scoring. He has never gone three Premier League games without a goal since joining City last season.

Ansu Fati pulled one back for Brighton in the 73rd minute but the visitors couldn't find an equaliser even after City's Manuel Akanji was sent off for a second booking in stoppage time.

On a day with plenty of red cards, Liverpool needed two late goals by Mohamed Salah to get past 10-man Everton after having a couple of refereeing decisions go their way this time.

Ashley Young was sent off after what appeared to be a soft yellow card in the 18th minute and a second booking in the 37th for another foul on Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate then avoided a second yellow after pulling back Everton striker Beto, which Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp acknowledged could easily have led to another red card.

Liverpool were also awarded a penalty for the first goal in the 75th minute after Diaz’s cross struck the outstretched right arm of substitute Michael Keane in the area.

Liverpool were coming off a loss and a draw in their last two games, with the defeat at Tottenham coming after VAR officials failed to award Liverpool a goal that had been wrongly disallowed for offside.

Jon Super/AP Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk makes his voice heard during their 2-0 derby win over Everton.

Newcastle moved above Brighton into fifth place with a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Wolves and Brentford also earned victories.

Brentford beat Burnley 3-0 at home, with the visitors also going down to 10 men in the 78th minute, while Wolves earned a 2-1 away victory at Bournemouth. That game saw a straight red card for Bournemouth's Lewis Cook in the 54th minute, when the score was 1-1.

City have 21 points from nine games, one more point than Liverpool. Arsenal and Tottenham could both climb above them with wins. Tottenham play Fulham on Monday (Tuesday NZT).

AT A GLANCE

English Premier League results:

Liverpool 2-0 Everton

Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves

Brentford 3-0 Burnley

Manchester City 2-1 Brighton

Newcastle 4-0 Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Luton