Manchester City condemn fans for ‘offensive’ Sir Bobby Charlton chants

Manchester City has apologised to Sir Bobby Charlton’s family after a video surfaced of their supporters singing chants mocking his death.

The club expressed “extreme” disappointment as investigations were launched into footage showing groups laughing and shouting “Bobby’s in a box”.

Charlton’s family had announced the death of the United great and leading figure in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team just minutes before the songs began.

Footage of the scenes were shared on social media on Sunday, as United fans flocked to Old Trafford to pay tribute to Charlton, who died aged 86. A book of condolence was opened at 10am on Sunday in the International Suite and supporters laid flowers and scarves and left messages for one of the club’s most famous sons.

Later on Sunday, the Premier League said it was “appalled to hear reports of chanting related to Sir Bobby Charlton at yesterday’s game at Etihad Stadium”. “We welcome Manchester City seeking information on those responsible and will support any subsequent action,” a statement added.

At Wembley and St George’s Park, meanwhile, flags were flown at half-mast - but the Football Association was staying tight-lipped over whether it plans to light up the arch like it did following the death of Pele.

Sources told Telegraph Sport that commemorations are being organised ahead of England’s match against Malta on November 17, but no further detail was provided.

Offensive chants had been heard in the concourse of the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with some of those videoed attempting to cover their faces to avoid being identified.

However, other City fans - who had that same day been paying tribute to their own club favourite, Francis Lee - immediately reported the abuse to club officials.

Paul Gilham/Getty Images Sir Bobby Charlton

City said in a statement that it was “extremely disappointed to have learned of reports of offensive chanting from a small number of individuals about Sir Bobby Charlton in some of the concourses”.

Vowing to track down those involved via CCTV, the club added: “The club condemns these chants in the strongest terms and apologises unreservedly to the family and friends of Sir Bobby, and to all those at Manchester United.

On this day of all days, when the stadium stood to pay tribute to our own legend in Francis Lee, Manchester City supporters should understand and appreciate as keenly as anyone the need for respect in our game.”

The unsavoury chants are likely to stir up tensions as City will be at Old Trafford next Sunday for the first Manchester derby of the campaign. Pep Guardiola has said that City will play their part in further tributes for Charlton.

“Next week when we go there, to Old Trafford, the first time, we will be present to make a tribute,” he had said. In response to the fan chanting, City added: “Our security team are studying CCTV footage of the concourse areas. We are thankful to those who have already come forward to report this matter, and we continue to appeal for any information that can help us identify the individuals involved so that we can take the appropriate action to issue banning orders.

Uncredited/AP Sir Bobby Charlton will be remembered as one of England and Manchester United's greats

“Fans who see or hear abusive behaviour are encouraged to text 0770 0151 894 to make our dedicated security team aware of what they have witnessed.”

Charlton was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with United, who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

His former team-mate Denis Law said on manutd.com: “Another sad day. What can I say. Sir Bobby was an unbelievable player and a gentleman. Manchester United meant everything to him.”

His family announced on Saturday afternoon that he had died peacefully in the early hours of the morning surrounded by his family.

Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images Manchester United scarves are placed in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton on the statue of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton outside Old Trafford, home of Manchester United.

Charlton was diagnosed with dementia and the announcement of his condition made public in November 2020, two days after his United and England team-mate Nobby Stiles died following his own battle with the illness.

No plans have been detailed to light up the Wembley arch yet, but the FA could wait until England’s game against Malta next month to do so. The arch had been lit up yellow and blue following the death of Pele last year but the FA is currently reviewing its policy following criticism for failing to show colours supporting Israel following the Hamas attack.