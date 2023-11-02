Newcastle end Manchester United's League Cup defence to pile pressure on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United's defence of the League Cup ended with a 3-0 loss against Newcastle at Old Trafford on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) that heaped more pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

An eighth defeat of the season in all competitions was the latest blow for English football's most storied club, who look in danger of suffering another season of disappointment.

United lost 3-0 at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (Monday NZT) and Saudi-backed Newcastle repeated that scoreline to raise further questions over Ten Hag's ability to return the club to its former glories.

First-half goals from substitute Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall put the visitors in control by the break and Joe Willock completed the scoring after an hour.

United had won the Cup in February by beating Newcastle at Wembley Stadium as Ten Hag ended the club's six-year wait for silverware. But that is a distant memory now as his team's season descended deeper into crisis.

The Dutch coach, who won three league titles with Ajax, was mocked by Newcastle's fans throughout the game as they chanted that he would be fired in the morning. While there has been no suggestion Ten Hag's position is under threat, United's poor form is of growing concern.

Dave Thompson/AP Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cuts a dejected figure after Newcastle scored a third at Old Trafford.

Defeat also came despite Ten Hag naming a starting lineup that had cost around half a billion dollars – even without US$82 million (NZ$140 million) off-season signing Rasmus Hojlund, as well as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

By the time those players were called for in an attempt to turn the game around in the second half, Ten Hag had fielded around $720 million (NZ$1.2 billion) of talent.

It made little difference to the outcome.

United had offered little penetration in the first half and went behind in the 28th minute after being caught on the break. Alejandro Garnacho lost possession in Newcastle’s half, which gave Tino Livramento the chance to burst forward.

He then found the run of Almiron, who beat Andre Onana from inside the box by firing into the far corner.

Dave Thompson/AP Newcastle defender Lewis Hall fires in his side's second goal in their 3-0 win over Manchester United.

The lead was doubled eight minutes later, with United once again guilty of creating problems for themselves.

Indecisiveness at the back eventually led to Harry Maguire tamely heading Willock’s cross from the left. His clearance only went as far as the edge of the area, where Hall was waiting to volley through a crowd of players and into the bottom corner.

Ten Hag made changes at halftime, notably taking off his captain Casemiro. But Newcastle extended their lead when Willock carried the ball to the edge of the area and swept a low shot past Onana.

In the other ties, West Ham beat Premier League title-chasing Arsenal 3-1, while Liverpool advanced to the quarterfinals after edging Bournemouth 2-1.

The two teams will meet in the quarterfinals at Anfield, while Newcastle travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, who put their troubles in the league behind them with a 2-0 win over second-tier Blackburn.

Everton beat Burnley 3-0 and will play Fulham in the next round after the Cottagers reached the last eight with a 3-1 win against Championship high-fliers Ipswich.

AT A GLANCE

League Cup quarterfinal draw:

Liverpool v West Ham

Port Vale v Middlesbrough

Chelsea v Newcastle

Everton v Fulham