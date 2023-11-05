Erling Haaland twists ankle, Jeremy Doku shines as Manchester City hammer Bournemouth 6-1

It looks like Pep Guardiola has unearthed another gem in winger Jeremy Doku.

The Belgium winger inspired Manchester City to a 6-1 rout of Bournemouth on Sunday (NZ time) as the defending champions moved to the top of the Premier League.

That was despite star striker Erling Haaland being substituted at halftime at the Etihad Stadium after twisting an ankle.

Guardiola said he withdrew the 23-year-old as a precaution, but it was too soon to tell if he would be available for Wednesday’s (NZT) Champions League game against Young Boys.

Haaland pulled up in discomfort when making a run in the box in the first half. City did not confirm which ankle the Norway international hurt.

Haaland has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, including two in last week's 3-0 win against Manchester United. He hit the post with a header before being substituted against Bournemouth.

Dave Thompson/AP Erling Haaland leaves the pitch at halftime in Manchester City’s 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth thanks to a twisted ankle.

But without Haaland, it was Doku who inspired City, scoring one goal and creating four more as they netted a third victory on the trot and extended their 100% record at home this season.

Signed from Rennes for around $70 million (NZ$118m) in the off-season, Doku has had to be patient at times in a City team studded with stars, but has usually delivered when given a chance.

“He creates something for our crowd,” Guardiola said. “When he takes the ball and goes, everybody is excited and myself too. Something is going to happen, and it’s happened.”

Doku opened the scoring in the 30th minute and then set up Bernardo Silva to double City's lead in the 33rd.

He thought he'd scored his second four minutes later, but replays showed the goal-bound effort deflected off Manuel Akanji before beating Bournemouth goalkeeper Andrei Radu for 3-0.

Dave Thompson/AP Jeremy Doku starred as Manchester City went to the top of the Premier League ladder.

In the second half Doku played in substitute Phil Foden to fire City's fourth in the 64th and also provided the pass for Bernardo to score his second of the match in the 83rd.

Bournemouth substitute Luis Sinisterra scored a consolation for the visitors between those goals in the 74th.

Ake completed the rout with a header in the 88th.

Victory meant City provisionally moved above Tottenham and Arsenal at the top of the league, and they will stay there for a couple of days, at least, after Arsenal later on Sunday (NZT) lost their first game of the season – defeated 1-0 at Newcastle.

A scrappy, niggly game was settled by a contentious goal in the 64th minute from Anthony Gordon, who slammed home a finish from close-range after Arsenal defender Gabriel failed to clear under pressure from Joelinton.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring the sole goal of the game in Newcastle’s win over Arsenal.

There was a video review for the ball being out of play in the buildup, a possible foul on Gabriel and also offside, leaving the home fans incensed. The goal stood, however, and Newcastle held on in the face of late Arsenal pressure.

Spurs are now the only unbeaten team in the league, sitting one point back from City with a game in hand, coming against Chelsea on Tuesday (NZT).

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany saw goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell condemn his Burnley side to a sixth-successive home defeat, and an unwanted place in the history of top-flight football.

No team had ever opened a campaign in the top division with six consecutive home losses, something that Burnley have now done with a performance that must have set alarm bells ringing for their manager.

There was high drama at Bramall Lane, where hosts Sheffield United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 for their first win of the season, thanks to a 100th-minute penalty from Ollie Norwood.

Elsewhere, Nathan Collins secured a 3-2 home win for Brentford over West Ham, who had Jarrod Bowen become the first player in Premier League history to score in each of a team’s first six away matches, while Bruno Fernandes scored a 91st winner in Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Fulham, while Everton’s 1-1 home draw with Brighton was the day’s sole stalemate.