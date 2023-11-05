Arsenal's Mikel Arteta rants at ‘disgraceful’ VAR over Newcastle's goal in EPL

Mikel Arteta launched an astonishing attack on the legitimacy of the Premier League after his Arsenal side lost to a “disgraceful” and “embarrassing” VAR decision which put a big dent in their title-winning aspirations.

Arteta lost his cool and all sense of perspective as the defeat by Newcastle, their first of the season, came after Anthony Gordon’s strike survived a hat-trick of VAR checks – for ball out of play, foul and offside.

What happened?

The drama came when Gordon turned the ball in from close range, but despite checks to see if Joe Willock had kept the ball in play before crossing it, there was no conclusive proof, according to Stockley Park, that it had crossed the touchline.

In turn, despite a long check to see if Joelinton had fouled Gabriel before the ball fell to Gordon, it was not clear and obvious he had.

Gordon was behind the ball when it hit Joelinton and so it could not be ruled offside.

What did Arteta say?

“We have to talk about the result,” said Arteta, his eyes red with emotion. “We have to talk about how the hell this goal stands up, I feel embarrassed. I have to be the one here to talk, try to defend the club and ask for help.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Mikel Arteta talks to fourth official, Graham Scott, during his side’s Premier League match against Newcastle United at St. James Park.

“It is an absolute disgrace, an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed. For more than one reason, for many reasons, it should not be a goal. I have been more than 20 years in this country, I feel ashamed, and it is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world.”

Pushed on exactly which one of the three checks the goal should have failed, Arteta was more evasive. “It is not a goal, it is simple. [The fact there are three checks] makes it even worse. You only need to see one image, if not look at the second, it is not a goal. I don’t care what they say [about a lack of proof].

Asked for which reason, he added: “For a goal to be allowed, there are certain things prior to that, there are things not allowed in football, here or China or Japan or Portugal. I feel sick, that is how I feel. I feel sick.

“I have to stand here and explain. We lost three points. There is too much at stake, it is embarrassing. I have praised my players for the way they played and competed in this stadium against this team.

“The result should not be what it is – there are many reasons for that. If there was a team looking to win the game today it was Arsenal.

“Embarrassing what happened – how this goal stands, in the Premier League – this league we say is the best in the world. I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United controversial winner.

“We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.

“The outcome [of the VAR check] is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this.”

What did Howe say?

Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe, did not seem impressed by the content or tone of Arteta’s rant, although he denied he had watched any replays before speaking to the media.

Howe had declined the opportunity to speak to the Arsenal manager after the match and there was plenty of needle on the touchline as well as out on the pitch, where both Kai Havertz and Bruno Guimaraes were fortunate not to be shown red cards.

“Maybe he has seen something I haven’t,” said Howe, who argued Havertz should have been sent off in the first half for a two-footed lunge on Sean Longstaff. “I have only seen it with the naked eye and I had no idea what was going on with the VAR checks.

“You are in the lap of the gods. It is very bizarre to have three VAR checks and I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that before.

“The players, the group have been unbelievable. They have really stepped up. We are in a difficult moment with a lot of injuries. Stretched with injuries, losing players in the game again to injuries we can’t do a lot about.

“We couldn’t have won the game without the crowd today. I thought both teams were close to losing their discipline at times but it was a great win, full of spirit and determination, and that little bit of quality too.”