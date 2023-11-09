New Zealand teenager Marley Leuluai signs pro deal with Premier League club Burnley

Rising New Zealand football talent Marley Leuluai has signed a professional deal with English Premier League club Burnley on his 17th birthday.

The son of former Kiwi league player Kylie Leuluai, who played internationally for Samoa, has been contracted to the club until the UK summer of 2026.

The defender is currently with the New Zealand team at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia, with their first game on Sunday against Venezuela.

Leuluai joined Burnley – who were promoted to the EPL at the end of last season – on a two-year scholarship from Manchester City and has been a regular figure in the club’s under-18s.

“It’s a dream come true to sign my first professional contract. That’s it really, I can’t say much more, it’s a dream,” Leuluai told the club’s website.

Wellington Phoenix Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada on his hat-trick heroics against Brisbane Roar.

“I think it’s been the perfect transition to be honest, joining Burnley’s Academy. The style of play we’re trying to play; I’ve been playing that all my life, so it’s been a really good transition and I’m loving every minute. It’s been really good so far.”

Ahead of the Under-17 World Cup starting, the teenager added: “I’m so excited, to represent your country in a World Cup is a dream come true as well. I’ve got an exciting few weeks coming up so I can’t wait.”

Kylie Leuluai was a league star in the UK with Leeds Rhinos, winning six grand finals during 264 appearances for the club as a prop from 2007-2015. Kylie’s uncle, James Leuluai, was a standout for the New Zealand team during the 1980s.