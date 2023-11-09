Marcus Rashford gets red card as Manchester United lose to Copenhagen in Champions League
Manchester United conceded two late goals after playing more than half the match with 10 men following Marcus Rashford’s red card to lose 4-3 to FC Copenhagen and slump to last place in its Champions League group on Wednesday.
An end-to-end match that began with Rasmus Hojlund – a former Copenhagen player – scoring twice inside 28 minutes to give United a 2-0 lead ended with the English team collapsing for its third loss in four games.
Lukas Lerager equalized in the 83rd and 17-year-old winger Roony Bardghji grabbed the winning goal in the 87th as Copenhagen secured one of the most famous victories in its history.
Rashford was shown a straight red card in the 42nd for stamping on the left ankle of opponent Elias Jelert as he tried to shield the ball. The score was 2-0 at the time and Copenhagen scored twice before halftime.
“Roony, Roony” chanted the Copenhagen fans at the end of the game. A player whose name has similarities to one of United’s greatest players – Wayne Rooney – left the team in real danger of failing to qualify.
United has three points, one fewer than Copenhagen and Galatasaray with two games left.
AP