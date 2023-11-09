Marcus Rashford gets red card as Manchester United lose to Copenhagen in Champions League

The visitors to Copenhagen led 2-0 before a red card saw them collapse to a 4-3 defeat.

Manchester United conceded two late goals after playing more than half the match with 10 men following Marcus Rashford’s red card to lose 4-3 to FC Copenhagen and slump to last place in its Champions League group on Wednesday.

An end-to-end match that began with Rasmus Hojlund – a former Copenhagen player – scoring twice inside 28 minutes to give United a 2-0 lead ended with the English team collapsing for its third loss in four games.

Lukas Lerager equalized in the 83rd and 17-year-old winger Roony Bardghji grabbed the winning goal in the 87th as Copenhagen secured one of the most famous victories in its history.

Rashford was shown a straight red card in the 42nd for stamping on the left ankle of opponent Elias Jelert as he tried to shield the ball. The score was 2-0 at the time and Copenhagen scored twice before halftime.

Liselotte Sabroe/AP Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, second right, receives a red card from referee Donatas Rumsas during the Champions League Group A match against FC Copenhagen.

“Roony, Roony” chanted the Copenhagen fans at the end of the game. A player whose name has similarities to one of United’s greatest players – Wayne Rooney – left the team in real danger of failing to qualify.

Liselotte Sabroe/AP FC Copenhagen's player Roony Bardghji celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal.

United has three points, one fewer than Copenhagen and Galatasaray with two games left.