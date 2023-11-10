Father of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz released after his kidnapping in Colombia

Luis Manuel Díaz waves as he arrives at the airport in Valledupar, Colombia, after he was released by his kidnappers.

The father of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz was released on Thursday (Friday NZT) by members of a guerrilla group who kidnapped him in northern Colombia, the government announced, ending a 12-day ordeal for the family.

Luis Manuel Diaz’s kidnapping on October 28 in the small town of Barrancas had quickly drawn international attention and appeals for his release. On Sunday, the younger Diaz pleaded for his father’s freedom after scoring for Liverpool in an English Premier League match, revealing a T-shirt saying “Freedom for Papa” in Spanish.

SKY SPORT Luis Diaz saves Liverpool with emotional equaliser against Luton Town.

The release by members of the National Liberation Army, or ELN – which has called the kidnapping a mistake – was announced by the government delegation that currently is in peace negotiations with the guerrilla group.

A photo later released by Colombia's Catholic Church, which helped facilitate the release, showed the elder Diaz wearing a Chicago Bulls baseball cap, a grey shirt and a jacket.

“These really have been quite the agonising days, with great uncertainty," Alfonso Diaz, a cousin of Luis Manuel Diaz, told Associated Press. “But always with faith placed in God for the best outcome because our family does not deserve an attack of this magnitude.”

Thibault Camus/AP Liverpool's Luis Diaz reacts after he missed a chance to score during the Europa League group E match between Toulouse and Liverpool.

It was initially unclear who carried out the abduction. But Colombia’s government announced last week that it had information that Diaz was kidnapped by an ELN unit. The ELN later acknowledged the kidnapping, saying it was a mistake and that the group’s top leadership had ordered the elder Díaz’s release.

An ELN statement on Sunday said that the planned release was hampered by military deployments in northern Colombia and that it couldn’t guarantee a safe release under those circumstances. The Colombian military said Monday that it was shifting its positions to facilitate a release.

Both parents of Liverpool’s Diaz had been kidnapped by armed men on motorcycles at a gas station in Barrancas. But the footballer’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued within hours by police who set up roadblocks around the town of 40,000 people, which is near Colombia’s border with Venezuela.

After the kidnapping, special forces had been deployed in the area to search for Diaz’s father in a mountain range that straddles both countries and is covered by cloud forest. Police also had offered a US$48,000 (NZ$81,000) reward for information leading to him.

Ivan Valencia/AP A soldier patrols Barrancas, Colombia as the city waits for the arrival of Luis Manuel Díaz to his hometown.

Diaz’s father was received on Thursday by representatives of the United Nations and the Catholic Church in the area of the mountain range Serrania del Perija, where he received primary medical care.

He was then taken by helicopter to Valledupar, a community about 90km from Barrancas, his native town in the northeastern part of the country.

The 26-year-old striker is one of the most talented players on Colombia’s national team. He joined Liverpool in a deal worth US$67 million (NZ$113m).

The team tweeted they were “delighted by the news” of Diaz’s father’s release. Diaz started and played 81 minutes in Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to Toulouse a few hours after his father was released. Before the Europa League match om Friday (NZT), Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Diaz was “really happy” with the news that his father was freed.

Colombia’s Ombudsman’s Office estimates that between January 2022 and September 2023, armed groups carried out 160 kidnappings and 121 releases.

After Diaz’s father was released, the government’s peace talks delegation demanded in a statement that the ELN immediately free anyone it still “has in captivity” and end its practice of kidnappings.

“It is unsustainable to argue, from an ethical point of view, that trading with human beings is legal, even under the conditions of an armed conflict,” the statement said.