Powerful Sir Bobby Charlton farewell felt like a funeral befitting royalty

As a pale autumn light pierced the high nave windows, glinting off the organ pipes, all you could hear was the howl of the wind outside. Such is the reverie that descends on funerals, where the formalities of death bring a heightened consciousness that this, for all of us, is how it ends. For Sir Bobby Charlton, the backdrop to his final act was almost Lowry-esque, with 1000 monochrome mourners picked out against a desolate sky. And yet inside Manchester Cathedral, where an almanac of football royalty gathered in tribute to England’s greatest ever player, the overwhelming sensation was one of warmth.

Charlton understood in life how even the saddest occasions would sometimes produce a sense of grace. He felt it at a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the Munich disaster, where a few flakes started falling at Old Trafford, in a spiritual echo of the snowbound runway where eight of his team-mates had perished. “I saw a weight lift that day,” said John Shiels, head of the Manchester United Foundation. “It was as if we were being communicated to, in the stadium that Sir Bobby named the ‘Theatre of Dreams.’”

To see Charlton’s coffin placed upon the catafalque was to be reminded of the 65 years he enjoyed beyond United’s calamity in that Bavarian storm. The funeral of Duncan Edwards, on board the same aircraft, had taken place on February 27, 1958: a different age, with the procession captured only in mute black-and-white footage.

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images The coffin of Sir Bobby Charlton is carried by pallbearers into Manchester Cathedral ahead of his funeral service as fans line the streets to pay tribute.

Charlton wrestled for the rest of his days with the conundrum of why he had survived and the 21-year-old Edwards, to whom he always deemed himself inferior, had not. But the eulogies here painted a picture of a man who turned tragedy into an enduring resolve never to waste a moment.

David Gill, the former United chief executive so often at Charlton’s side in taking the club brand global, briefly lost composure when he mentioned Munich. “Reflecting now, I would have liked to talk to him more about Munich,” he said, his voice quavering. “But Bobby dealt with it in his own way: private, stoic, dignified.” Dignity and reserve are qualities universally ascribed to Charlton. There were times, though, where he sought to share the pain he carried with him. Anyone who listened to him describe that terrible grind of metal on metal as the plane lost control, or how he threw his overcoat across a stricken Matt Busby to shield him from the cold, would never forget the images he conjured

Michael Steele/Getty Images A general view of the Sir Bobby Charlton (L) statue with a tribute on the side of Old Trafford stadium on the day of his funeral in Manchester.

The pictures for the funeral programme were carefully chosen: the cover depicted an elder Charlton in his black-tie best, while the back showed a version from 1959, crouching down on the turf with a battered brown leather ball. Inside was a photograph from the family album of Bobby with his wife Norma and their two daughters, Suzanne and Andrea. In all these snapshots of a sprawling life he is wearing his signature half-smile, conveying both wisdom and wistfulness.

His brother Jack would say that the day flight 609 crashed was the day Bobby “stopped smiling”. You could hardly blame him if he thought his innocence had been lost, having suffered such desolation so young. But a surface of occasional sternness belied his qualities of loyalty, humility and kindness. Few could better attest to these virtues than Sir Alex Ferguson, whom Charlton was instrumental in bringing to United from Aberdeen in 1986, standing by his appointment even when the Scot struggled in those early years to craft his masterpiece.

“He was a fantastic man,” Ferguson said. “From the day I came he supported me 100 per cent, all the way. He was totally behind me and everything we tried to do with youth. I’m only at Manchester United because of Bobby Charlton.

It is a sombre fact that at Ferguson’s age, 81, there are more yesterdays than tomorrows. But his emotive tribute to Charlton spoke of a figure who has never forgotten the people who helped him.

On a day when the Glazers, United’s owners, stayed away for fear of creating a distraction, Ferguson’s presence in the cathedral an hour before the service was reassuringly familiar. Always the first to pay his respects, he has depicted Charlton as somebody who held the very fabric of United together, who was not so much an ambassador as a one-man museum.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images A photo of Sir Bobby Charlton is seen outside Old Trafford.

A one-hour funeral could never hope to be a definitive reflection of Charlton’s 86 years. But its scripting delicately evoked what he had meant to his club, to his city, to his country. Bookended by Abide with Me and Jerusalem, it captured his majesty as a player in song, with one hymn redolent of the FA Cup final he won in 1963 and the other expressing the patriotic pride he unleashed as one of England’s world champions three years later.

In one sense, he belonged to the world, with Gary Lineker reflecting how the words “Bobby Charlton” were known even to those who never spoke a word of English. But behind the public property, the icon who could not escape any airport baggage carousel without signing autographs for half an hour, was an intensely private person who relished life away from the flashbulbs.

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the funeral of Sir Bobby Charlton.

One of the most poignant segments came when his grandson, William Balderston, offered an insight into his steadfastness behind the scenes: “Not even once was there a subtle brag about his achievements. He had a standard of modesty that everybody in the family strives to emulate. I’ve been inspired not so much by his greatness as by his goodness. Thank you for lifting us all up, to encourage us to follow our dreams, no matter how lofty they are. We are all so extraordinarily lucky to have had you.”

There were 1,000 inside the cathedral for this grandest of send-offs, but in keeping with the wishes of Lady Norma, his widow, no cameras were permitted. Even with the Prince of Wales present, as president of the Football Association, she wanted some of the personal touches to be spared a worldwide broadcast. Under such conditions, Gill, in particular, could indulge in the odd ribaldry, not least the story of how he once guided Charlton in Amsterdam to a hostelry of ill repute.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Bobby Charlton’s statute has a scarf draped around the neck outside Old Trafford. Alongside Charlton are statutes of his European Cup winning teammates George Best and Denis Law.

“We were playing Ajax and thought we would have a tour of the city, so we asked the driver to show us the sights,” he recalled. “And yes, the tour did include the red-light district, before ending up at a ‘nice’ cafe for coffee. Bobby was all for going inside until one of us noticed the smell wafting out. The driver had misinterpreted the word ‘nice’ and taken us to a cafe also serving cannabis. We decided this was one media story – ‘Knight of the realm in drug den’ – best avoided. We made our excuses and left.”

On this windswept November afternoon, hundreds thought nothing of waiting by the cathedral gates for hours, just to catch a glimpse of a funeral on a scale more associated with royalty. It was a similar scene at Old Trafford, where a red United shirt was thrown on to the bonnet of the hearse as it passed. Opposite the East Stand, in the shadow of the Holy Trinity statue of Charlton, George Best and Denis Law, representatives of United’s Under-18 and Under-21 teams formed a guard of honour.

Festooned across the fences were photos of that unforgettable European Cup triumph in 1968. “Sir Bobby, the legacy you left with us: history, dignity and integrity,” one banner declared. “Our promise to you: We will protect that legacy and keep the red flag flying high.” Football can be a grimly tribal enterprise, but the purity of Charlton’s love for the game assured him of an admiration far beyond the red half of Manchester.

Shiels, giving his address at the lectern, held up a ball to emphasise this point. “This ball was front and centre in his entire life,” he said. “He would say it was the best toy ever invented. It was with children that I found Bobby most at ease. He could just be himself. No judgments, and nothing to live up to.”

Not that it was in Charlton’s nature to trumpet his credentials. The closest he ever came to hauteur was in saying that he and Ferguson shared 107 international caps, knowing full well that he had 106 of them. It fell to Gill, in his absence, to articulate the full measure of his stature, as a “revered son of the North-East, an icon of Manchester for all he did for United, a national treasure as the epitome of the very best of English sport.”

With Charlton’s passing, an emblem of England has gone, a sporting totem who was the most visible link to a past both bleak and glorious, who wore his accomplishments not with hubris but humility. He was the plane crash survivor who conquered every frontier in football. What an epitaph to leave, and what a priceless gift to bequeath.

Dave Thompson/AP England manager Gareth Southgate was among the mourners.

Those attending:

Governing bodies

Prince William, President Designate, The FA , Aleksander Ceferin, President Uefa, Gareth Southgate, England manager, Debbie Hewitt, FA chair and Fifa vice-president, Alison Brittain, Premier League chair.

Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson, Richard Arnold, David Gill, Martin Edwards, Ed Woodward, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton, Alex Stepney, Paddy Crerand, John Aston Jnr, Brian Kidd, Sammy McIlroy, Alan Gowling, Lou Macari, Willie Morgan, Martin Buchan, Bryan Robson, Mark Hughes, Brian McClair, Steve Bruce, Mike Phelan, Gary Pallister, Ryan Giggs, Peter Schmeichel, Andrew Cole, Roy Keane, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Wes Brown, Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher, Ashley Young.

Dave Thompson/AP Sir Alex Ferguson arrives for Bobby Charlton’s funeral.

Other notable guests

Mike Summerbee, Ian Callaghan, Alan Kennedy, Gary Lineker, Emilio Butragueno, Ferran Soriano, Mark Noble, Andy Burnham, Calum Best and Daley Thompson.

Quotes

Sir Alex Ferguson (ex-Manchester United manager)

“It was very sombre. A wonderful tribute from his grandson. It’s not easy getting up to speak. The speakers did a wonderful job. He was a fantastic man. I am at United because of Bobby Charlton. From the day I came he supported me 100 per cent, all the way in what I wanted to do in terms of youth. As I say, I’m only at Manchester United because of Bobby Charlton.”

Michael Regan/Getty Images Former Manchester United players John Aston Jnr, Alex Stepney and Paddy Crerand pay their respects to ex-teammate Bobby Charlton at a recent game.

Paddy Crerand (former Manchester United teammate)

“What a nice man he was,” says Pat Crerand. “People didn’t realise how humble and shy he was. He found fame very hard to handle. I used to see him twice a day because our daughters went to the same school. What a lovely guy. It was no pleasure to play against him [for Scotland], I couldn’t get near enough to kick him.”

Gary Lineker (former England striker, TV football presenter)

“A lovely send off for the great man,” Lineker says. “These things are always emotive. People came from all over the world to pay their respects and I’m privileged to be here. Off the pitch he was so generous and kind. You can perhaps sum him up that you could go anywhere in the world and they would know two words [of English], ‘Bobby Charlton’. It not only speaks volumes for the fame but for the respect in which he was held throughout the world.”