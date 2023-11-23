Ugly brawl could have ended in tragedy, says Argentina star Lionel Messi

The brawl in the crowd delayed the start with Lionel Messi leading his team off the field for 22 minutes.

A clash between police and fans delayed the World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil for nearly 30 minutes, creating a scene in the stands that Lionel Messi said “could have ended in tragedy”.

Fighting between locals and Argentine fans began during the playing of the national anthems in Rio de Janeiro's Maracana, causing police to charge into a roughly 3000-seat area with batons on Wednesday (NZT).

Fans ripped up seats and threw them at police, with some seeking safety by running onto the pitch. One Argentina fan who lay on the pitch with a bloodied face was, according to Reuters, taken from the scene on a stretcher.

Messi, the captain of Argentina's team, and his players went over to try to calm the situation before heading to the changing room while Brazil's team remained on the pitch warming up. Among those seated in the area were friends and family of Argentina's players.

“It was bad because we saw how they were beating people,” Messi said via the BBC and Reuters.

“The police, as happened in the [Copa] Libertadores final [Argentina's Boca Juniors and Brazil's Fluminense this month in Rio], were once again repressing the people with night sticks. We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, it could have ended in tragedy.

“You think about the families, the people who are there, who don't know what's going on and we were more concerned about that than playing a match that, at that point, was of secondary importance.”

Brazil captain Marquinhos, who approached Messi and his team-mates as they tried to calm the situation, agreed.

“We were worried about the families, women and children, that we were seeing in panic up there in the stands,” Marquinhos told reporters. “Down on the pitch it was hard for us to understand what was going on, it was a very scary situation.”

When order was restored, Argentina won 1-0 thanks to a header by Nicolás Otamendi in the 63rd minute, sending Brazil to their first home loss in 64 World Cup qualifying matches. Argentina lead South American World Cup qualifying with 12 points in five matches; Brazil is fifth.

On social media afterwards, Messi praised his World Cup championship team but remained focused on the tragedy that could have unfolded.

“This team keeps making history,” Messi wrote on Instagram. “A great victory in Maracana although it's stained by the repression of Argentines in Brazil once again. This madness cannot be tolerated and needs to end now!”

Messi was replaced in the 78th minute of the match, saying later that he had a minor injury.

“I felt discomfort in my adductor,” he said. “It was my last game of the year so I have time to get well to start 2024 giving everything.”