Jurgen Klopp pulls Darwin Nunez away from row with Pep Guardiola after EPL clash

Jurgen Klopp dragged Darwin Nunez away from a post-match confrontation with Pep Guardiola after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp and a number of other staff stood between the pair after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal earned a point against champions Manchester City. The Liverpool manager even joked that for once it was not him who was the protagonist in an argument.

Asked whether the reaction might be to do with the two clubs’ recent rivalry at the top of the English game, Klopp said: “That is nothing to do with the fierce rivalry. You see that on the pitch. This situation on the pitch is nothing to do with the historic rivalry.

“I think Darwin Nunez knows nothing about that. It’s just emotions. I am not sure I am the one to explain it. I am not involved – surprisingly. I love them both so I just tried to calm it down, without understanding a word. Pep wants to win, we want to win.”

Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/via Getty Images Jurgen Klopp, the head coach of Liverpool, calms down Darwin Nunez as he reacts at Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola at fulltime following the two clubs’ 1-1 draw.

Erling Haaland scored a first-half goal to give City the lead and Guardiola’s players were denied a winner when referee Chris Kavanagh judged Manuel Akanji to have fouled goalkeeper Alisson before Ruben Dias scored in the second half. It was a dubious call, which Sky Sports pundit and Telegraph columnist Jamie Carragher said would not have been considered a clear and obvious error by the Var had it not been given.

On that goal, Guardiola said: “I didn’t watch it [back] but I had five flash interviews and all of them asked me the same question. So maybe you watched it better than me. After the Newcastle-Arsenal action [the controversial Anthony Gordon goal], I don’t know. I didn’t watch it.”

Guardiola played down the argument with Nunez, and the intervention from Klopp. “Nothing happened,” he said. “He [Klopp] is stronger than me. Nothing happened. It’s not frustration. I’m really pleased.

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/via Getty Images Flash point between Guardiola and Nunez.

“If you talk about that in the second question of the press conference, you are not on my good side. Maybe for the last question I’ll answer, but nothing happened. I’m incredibly pleased with the performance because in seven years we know exactly how tough they are and how good they are.”

Klopp said that both Alisson and Diogo Jota had picked up injuries. The Liverpool manager is no fan of 12.30pm Saturday kick-offs, especially after international breaks.

On Alisson he said: “I hope it is not that serious but I have no clue in the moment. I spoke to him and he said only felt a bit.”