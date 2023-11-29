Champions League: Newcastle fume at VAR penalty that would not be given in England

Tino Livramento is adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, despite it hitting his chest before his hand.

Alan Shearer led the condemnation of the injury-time penalty awarded for Paris St-Germain against Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé scored from the spot to make the final score 1-1 after Tino Livramento was adjudged after a review from the video assistant referee to have handled in the box despite Ousmane Dembélé’s cross from close range hitting his chest before his hand.

There was widespread fury after the game with Newcastle dealt what could be a decisive blow in their bid for Champions League knockout qualification.

That was led by former Newcastle captain Shearer, who tweeted: “Do me a f...... favour man. What a load of s.... #Var”

Television pundits Ally McCoist and Jermaine Jenas agreed with Shearer over the decision, which cancelled out a first-half goal by Alexander Isak.

Christophe Ena/AP PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, tangles for the ball with Newcastle's Tino Livramento, right, during the Champions League match.

“It comes off his chest, then hits his left elbow,” McCoist told TNT Sports. “If that’s a penalty we might as well forget about it.

“If we’re giving penalty kicks for that, it’s a disgrace. The whole night will be remembered by that decision. That penalty given has spoiled the whole evening.”

Jenas, also speaking to TNT Sports, added: “One of the most disgraceful decisions I’ve seen in a long, long time. It is a shocking decision – not in any walk of life is that a penalty. What is meant to do with his arms – wrap them around his back?

”I am fuming. There’s a feeling of being cheated. It should be a historical win leading them into the last game but they were absolutely robbed.

”The one on Lewis Miley bounces up to his arm. VAR had a really good look at it and said it was not a penalty. It’s negligence to the game and what the players deserve. I am so frustrated.”

What happened?

From the 65th minute, Newcastle had been defending like their lives depended on it. Nick Pope had stayed on his feet to block Bradley Barcola’s effort from no more than six yards and the team had weathered attack after attack from PSG for the next half hour from Mbappé and co.

Thibault Camus/AP PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Newcastle United.

But then in the 95th minute came a penalty decision that sparked screams of dismay from Newcastle and TNT pundits alike. Referee Szymon Marciniak had turned down one early spot kick appeal, and he initially looked minded to wave away another after Livramento closed down Dembélé with the ball initially ricocheting on to the defender’s chest before glancing his elbow.

However, after speaking to Var officials, Marciniak ran ominously towards the pitchside monitor. After reviewing footage for no more than seven seconds, he then turned on his heels, to gesture to the penalty spot.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and his dugout roared from the sidelines in disbelief, and after brief appeals on the pitch, Mbappe, the man who kept his cool from 12 yards in the pressure cooker of a World Cup final almost 12 months ago, puffed out his cheeks and slotted the penalty high above Pope, who had otherwise been man of the match.

Would the penalty have stood in the Premier League?

“Not a chance,” responded one senior figure in top tier officiating when asked by Telegraph Sport. “And some English fans think it’s better everywhere else!”

The law states that a handball should be given if a player “deliberately touches the ball with their hand or arm . . . for example, moving their hand or arm towards the ball” and mentions making the body “unnaturally bigger”.

Thibault Camus/AP Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles, right, exchanges words with Mbappe after the match.

Uefa, however, has instructed its referees to be stricter than Premier League in administering that guidance, with players often automatically punished in European competition if ball hits arm after deflecting off the body.

Lawmakers in England had initially adopted the same tougher rules three years ago, but they were quickly dropped after players and managers complained.

The PGMOL, the refereeing body in charge in elite English football, has adopted an approach where body position is more crucial in decision-making.

Analysing the late penalty on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of Premier League officiating explained why it would not have been given in England. “Arm position is key - it’s natural,” the source said. “Off the chest and onto elbow. Not above the head or unexplainable by body position. Also, deflection doesn’t mean absolutely not a pen generally. Again, it comes down to the arm position. The Premier League adopts a different interpretation to other leagues.”

Then, in April, as the Uefa Football Board held its inaugural meeting in Nyon, Switzerland, the handball rule agreed with suggestions on refereeing in general that the “same unified approach.... should be applied in domestic competitions across Europe”.

The group also recommended “Uefa should clarify that no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body and, in particular, when the ball does not go towards the goal”.

However, that recommendation to Uefa was not implemented for this season, as the decision made by Marciniak on Tuesday illustrated.

Has it led to calls for change?

Immediately, with McCoist demanding the rules around handball are changed so that it must be considered a deliberate action to be punished.

“They will have to bring the word ‘deliberate’ back into the law somewhere,” said McCoist.