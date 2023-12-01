Europa Conference League: Chaos as snowballs, fireworks thrown by fans

Aberdeen football fans threw snowballs at a rival goalkeeper in a frosty Europa Conference League match in Helsinki, while three police offers were injured when fireworks were let off by angry fans at Aston Villa.

Snow fell throughout Aberdeen’s match against HJK Helsinki, as temperatures plummeted to -5degC, with Aberdeen fans nearly forcing their fixture to be called off after they threw snowballs at opposition goalie Niki Maenpaa while he was defending a goal-kick in the 52nd minute.

His teammates approached referee Genc Nuza, who halted the game to seek clarity from the fourth official, the Daily Mail reported.

The stadium announcer also warned that if the snowball throwing continued, the game would be called off.

Getty Images Aberdeen fans gather up snowballs.

But play continued after Aberdeen’s captain Jonny Hayes was asked to approach his side’s fans and request they refrain.

However, HJK fans got a few shots in too, after Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald went down injured at their end, and then lobbed a few snowballs in his direction.

Getty Images Aberdeen goalie Kelle Roos gestures during a snowstorm.

The game was also halted when players were forced back to the dressing rooms to allow snow ploughs to clear the pitch of heavy snowfall. Ground staff also swept the remaining snow into piles at the side of the pitch, so play could resume. But conditions remained difficult as the pitch’s lines were barely visible by the end of play. The match was drawn 2-2.

Meanwhile, police were injured when fireworks were let off by Legia Warsaw fans who were barred from entering Villa Park for their team’s match against Aston Villa.

David Davies/PA VIA AP Police attempt to put out flares thrown towards them outside the stadium before the Europa Conference League Group soccer match between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw.

No away fans of the Polish club were allowed into the ground, leading to clashes with police before the start of play. While they were contained behind the Witton Lane stand, footage from the match shows projectiles being thrown into the ground by the group, and some fans attempting to break in.

It was reported three police officers were injured, after Legia Warsaw had their ticket allocation for fans reduced by Aston Villa. The home side won 2-1.

Aston Villa accused Legia Warsaw of stoking the violence, the Telegraph reported.

Villa’s statement said: “Aston Villa can confirm that no away fans were allowed into Villa Park on the advice of West Midlands Police following large-scale disorder outside the stadium caused by visiting supporters.”

Villa said Legia fans ‘’engaged in planned and systematic violent acts against West Midlands Police officers and a decision was then made by West Midlands Police to exclude all Legia supporters.”

Legia had accused Villa of exacerbating the situation over their stance on tickets, saying “Aston Villa is refusing to allocate tickets to away fans in accordance with Uefa regulations for a Uefa Europa Conference League match,” The Telegraph reported.