Recap: Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City – FIFA Club World Cup

08:52, Dec 13 2023

Follow live coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al-Ittihad and Auckland City.

Al-Ittihad's Romarinho, left, scored their first goal against Auckland City.
Manu Fernandez/AP
Al-Ittihad's Romarinho, left, scored their first goal against Auckland City.