Turkish Super Lig referee punched to ground by club president, then kicked in head

Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca storms the field and floors referee Halil Umut Meler in shocking scenes at fulltime in the 1-1 draw.

A Turkish Super Lig clash ended in chaos on Monday night (Tuesday NZT) when the referee was punched in the head by the president of one of the teams and then kicked in the face while he lay on the ground.

The shocking scenes unfolded as Ankaragucu drew 1-1 with Rizespor at the Eryaman Stadium in the Turkish capital Ankara. A 97th-minute equaliser for the visitors proved the trigger for the mayhem.

As the referee, Halil Umut Meler, stood with his assistants at the final whistle, Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca ran towards him and floored the official with a right hook. Another unidentified individual was then seen aiming a kick at Meler’s face.

Emin Sansar/Anadolu via Getty Images Faruk Koca, President of MKE Ankaragucu throws a punch to the referee Halil Umut Meler.

Players and staff from both sides formed a cordon around Meler as Koca was bundled away before the stunned official was helped to his feet.

Ankaragucu had taken the lead through Olimpiu Morutan in the 14th minute but were reduced to 10 men five minutes into the second half when Ali Sowe was shown a red card.

Rizespor’s Emirhan Topcu followed him down the tunnel when he was dismissed five minutes into time added on.

Emin Sansar/Anadolu via Getty Images Referee Halil Umut Meler's face swells after the attack.

It looked like Ankaragucu were going to hang on to all three points until Adolfo Gaich levelled in the dying seconds for Rizespor, whose starting XI included former England, Liverpool and Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

It appears that Koca was attacked after sparking the brawl. Ali Yerlikaya, the Turkish interior minister, said: “Faruk Koca is being treated in the hospital under the supervision of our police forces. After the treatment, detention procedures will be carried out.”