Chris Wood's club Nottingham Forest fire manager Steve Cooper in fight for Premier League survival

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has been sacked after one win in his last 13 games.

Nottingham Forest fired manager Steve Cooper on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time) after owner Evangelos Marinakis lost patience seeing the club plunge toward the Premier League relegation zone.

Cooper – who signed All Whites captain Chris Wood on loan last January – was popular with Forest's fans and appeared to retain their support despite the team winning just one of their last 13 games in the league and dropping to fourth-to-last place.

English newspaper reports stated former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has agreed to take over as Cooper’s replacement with an announcement expected on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the club’s history," Marinakis said.

“We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham."

Forest has opted to make a change approaching the halfway point of the season. In April, Marinakis gave Cooper public backing but warned that “results and performances must improve immediately.”

Michael Regan/Getty Images Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates with his manager, Steve Cooper after a win over Sheffield United in August.

Forest managed to stay up last season – their first in the Premier League since 1999 – but find themselves five points above the bottom three.

Cooper had been Forest’s manager since September 2021.

SKY SPORT All Whites striker Chris Wood bags a brace but can't stop his side drawing with lowly Luton.

“Steve will always remain a friend of the club and will forever be welcome at The City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” Marinakis said.

Cooper signed Wood on loan from Newcastle United in January 2023 and the transfer was made permanent after the Kiwi striker helped Forest stay in the Premier League.

Wood was used by Cooper as a substitute in 11 of 15 EPL appearances this season with the 32-year-old targetman scoring three goals – two against Luton Town in October.

Additional reporting Stuff