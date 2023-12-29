Tottenham's top four hopes take a hit after 4-2 defeat at Brighton

On this evidence, there is one team that should be challenging for a Champions League place. And it is not Tottenham Hotspur. Brighton were simply brilliant and fully deserving of a victory that capped an incredible 2023 and strengthened their own hopes of once again qualifying for European football.

But Tottenham? They could have gone back above Manchester City and into fourth with a win but it felt like a game too many as they limp towards the transfer window opening and with head coach Ange Postecoglou already making it plain that he needs reinforcements.

There has been so much praise, and rightly so, for Postecoglou but he needs help. “Angeball” cannot succeed with this personnel on an evening when the magic wore off a little. There was a hugely impressive late rally, with two goals that distorted Brighton’s dominance, and even the glimmer of an incredible, improbable comeback. But do not be fooled. Brighton absolutely deserved this and more.

There were no excuses. Spurs were missing a host of players but Brighton, a club with fewer resources, could top that. They had even more out and had to make more changes.

Spurs were on the front foot but were then knocked out of their stride as Brighton scored twice in 12 minutes. They claimed two goals but could have had three or four and, in footballing parlance, gave Spurs a right going over.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Jack Hinshelwood fires in a superb opener for Brighton as Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie looks on.

Postecoglou is missing centre-halves but his defence, of four full-backs, has a soft underbelly and it was exposed as Brighton sensed the vulnerability and pressed hard.

Guglielmo Vicario twice denied Danny Welbeck, although the striker really had to take the second chance, before Jack Hinshelwood showed his team-mate the way. It owed much to a skilful dribble by Joao Pedro across the face of the penalty area before he offloaded to the right-back. The 18-year-old’s rising shot appeared to be too central but the power caught out Vicario and Brighton were ahead.

Like Spurs, the home side were missing a host of key players, but they were coping far better and one of the replacements, Jan Paul van Hecke, almost doubled the lead when he rose to meet a corner and thumped his header against a post.

There was a melee before the ball was cleared, with Van Hecke leading the demands for a penalty. Replays showed that Dejan Kulusevski had pulled Welbeck’s shirt as he attempted to reach the rebound and referee Jarred Gillett was eventually called over to the screen by Var Peter Bankes.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Ben Davies pulled a second goal back late on to give the visitors hope of an improbable comeback.

The penalty was rightly given and Pedro rolled the ball confidently into the corner of the net. It was the Brazilian’s seventh penalty of the season – the most by any player in Europe’s top five leagues – and he was brimming with confidence; as were Brighton.

Postecoglou had already signalled that Spurs need to move swiftly in the January transfer window, with Cristian Romero ruled out for up to five weeks and Micky van de Ven yet to return, and unfortunately for him here was more irrefutable evidence of the need for that.

There was more. The ball broke to James Milner on the edge of the area, after Facundo Buonanotte was crowded out, and he curled a shot beyond Vicario only for it to rebound back off the same post Van Hecke had struck. Spurs were like a punch-drunk boxer fumbling for the ropes and praying for the bell.

They needed the half to end – but it did not before they should have conceded again when Pedro Porro’s appalling backpass was collected by Pedro, who was through on goal and tried to chip Vicario only for the goalkeeper to claw it away for a corner. It was a let-off and Brighton almost paid the price when Richarlison’s shot deflected against the outside of the post as Spurs broke.

He had another chance. Son Heung-min stole back possession early in the second half before Richarlison swivelled and shot wide as Spurs finally began to exert some pressure. They went even closer when Destiny Udogie had a shot blocked by Van Hecke and Jason Steele parried his close-range follow-up.

Richarlison, who had two efforts correctly ruled out for offside, showed his frustration by pushing Pedro in the face.

How Brighton hit back. A corner was played short to substitute Pervis Estupinan, who weighed it up before executing a wonderfully powerful drive that had Vicario clutching at air and the home fans gasping in appreciation.

They were soon roaring again. Substitute Evan Ferguson took a pass inside the area, then a touch, and Giovani Lo Celso lunged in. The penalty was given and Pedro did what he does best as he waited for Vicario to commit before finding the net.

Maybe it was too easy for Brighton as they allowed Spurs a goal back after Kulusevski intercepted a pass, Son squared and substitute Alejo Veliz finished – although Spurs were not finished and Porro’s cross was met by Ben Davies, who headed in from a couple of yards.

It made for a panicky ending. Spurs kept going and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck a post before Porro’s fierce follow-up was blocked by Estupinan. A goal then and who knows? But Brighton deserved the points.