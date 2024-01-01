Arsenal miss chance to go top of Premier League, Spurs rebound with win

Fulham come from a goal down to win 2-1 and hand their London rivals another damaging defeat.

Tottenham have moved within three points of the Premier League summit after brushing aside in-form Bournemouth with a 3-1 win for Australian manager Ange Postecoglou's side.

But north London rivals Arsenal remain in the doldrums. Their miserable holiday period continued with a 2-1 loss on Sunday (Monday NZT) at a Fulham side that had failed to take either a point or goal from their last three matches.

A victory would have put Arsenal back on top, but they instead remain fourth, a point and a place above Spurs.

Liverpool, currently top on goal difference from Aston Villa, can move three points clear if they beat Newcastle at Anfield on Monday (Tuesday NZT). Champions Manchester City are third, also with a game in hand.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Son Heung-min signed off ahead of Asian Cup duty with his 12th goal of the campaign.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Fulham midfielder Bobby De Cordova-Reid fires home the winner against Arsenal at Craven Cottage.

The 71st-minute strike deflated a visiting team that had shown the confidence engendered by winning four matches on the spin, creating a string of chances despite going behind to Pape Matar Sarr's early goal.

Sarr, however, then went off in tears with a muscle injury that puts his Africa Cup of Nations participation for Senegal in doubt.

Spurs have suffered a series of injuries this season and another – to substitute Alejo Veliz – sparked a touchline row that ended with Australian Postecoglou booked after exchanging words with Bournemouth's backroom staff.

Alastair Grant/AP Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka reacts after missing a chance in their costly 2-1 loss to Fulham.

Beaten 4-2 at Brighton on Thursday (Friday NZT), Tottenham looked vulnerable before Son struck. Richarlison then scored his fifth in five games before Alex Scott pulled one back for Bournemouth.

“Every week is a battle and we had to battle today,” said Postecoglou. “We've not been able to rotate but we're still putting in performances and effort like we are today.

“We had to show a bit of everything - resilience, character and discipline," added the Australian, who has had to navigate an extensive injury list.

“We're three points off the top, so if that is the difference between having a great season and where we are I'll take it.”

Julian Finney/Getty Images Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min fires in their second goal in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Arsenal had the perfect start at Craven Cottage when Bukayo Saka scored in the fifth minute, but they were then outplayed by Fulham and slipped to their third defeat in five matches.

Raul Jimenez levelled from a counter-attack on the half-hour and Bobby De Cordova-Reid reacted first in a goalmouth scramble on the hour to put Fulham ahead.

It was Arsenal's "worst performance of the season", their manager Mikael Arteta, who made a series of substitutions and tactical switches to little effect, said..

“Painful and a sad day. That's how I would sum it up,” the Spaniard added. “We weren't good enough.”