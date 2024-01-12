'We could have all been dead': Oxygen fails on Gambian team's flight to Afcon

The Gambia football team came “with half-an-hour of dying” after the cabin oxygen supply reportedly failed on a terrifying flight for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Saidy Janko, the former Manchester United, Celtic and Nottingham Forest player, posted a video of the players coming off the plane and revealed they were left suffering from “strong headaches and extreme dizziness” following an emergency landing just nine minutes into the flight.

Tom Saintfiet, Gambia’s Belgian coach, told the Dutch newspaper Nieuwsblad: “We could all have been dead. We all fell asleep quickly. Me, too. I had short dreams about how my life was done. Really and truly.

“After nine minutes the pilot decided to return because there was no oxygen supply. Some players did not wake up [until] immediately after landing.

‘We almost got carbon monoxide poisoning. Another half hour of flying and we would all have been dead.”

The Africa Cup of Nations begins in the Ivory Coast on Friday and Gambia’s squad includes Wrexham’s Jacob Mendy, Stockport County’s Ibou Touray and Cardiff City’s Ebou Adams.

Janko, who played only one League Cup game for United after being signed as a 17-year-old in 2013, wrote on Instagram: “After travelling 32 hours in total from Saudi Arabia (Training Camp) to The Gambia with long layovers in Istanbul and Casablanca, we were supposed to fly from Gambia to Ivory Coast for the Afcon today.

“As soon as we entered the small plane that was hired to fly us, we noticed the immense heat that left us dripping in sweat.

“It was assured to us by the crew that the air conditioning would start once we are in the sky. The inhumane heat mixed with the occurring lack of oxygen left many people with strong headaches and extreme dizziness.

“Furthermore, people started falling deeply asleep minutes after entering the aircraft/takeoff. Whilst in the air, the situation got worse, leaving the pilot with no other option, than initiating an emergency landing back in Banjul airport nine minutes after takeoff. Which happened successfully. If it wasn’t for this, the consequences could have been a lot worse. We are grateful that everyone is feeling well but this is a situation that has to be addressed. This is unacceptable.”

A statement by the Gambian Football Federation read: “The chartered flight carrying the Scorpions to the African cup of Nations has returned to Banjul due to technical problems. The flight was nine minutes airborne when the crew realised and immediately requested to return to Banjul.

“Upon landing, preliminary investigations indicated that there was loss of cabin pressure and oxygen. However, the technical team of the operating company of the flight, Air Cote d’Ivoire, is further assessing the situation to establish what caused the lack of oxygen and cabin pressure.

“In this regard, the team, including the players and staff are now on their way to base at the Ocean Bay Hotel as they await further instructions. It is important to note that every member of the delegation is safe and in sound health.

“The public will be kept informed with regard any development on the matter. We apologise for any inconveniency that this may have caused as we seek to find a quick solution for the team to travel to Ivory Coast as soon as possible.”