Reading facing ‘serious sanctions’ after game called off following pitch invasion

Reading fans stormed the pitch in the League One match against Port Vale, causing the match to be abandoned.

Crisis-hit Reading were left fearing further “serious sanctions” after their match was postponed by a pitch invasion from fans venting anger at owner Dai Yongge.

Protesting supporters refused to leave the field for more than an hour after running on to the pitch on 16 minutes to stop the League One fixture against Port Vale.

Fan anger is at boiling point at China-based Yongge, whose stormy tenure has seen the club repeatedly docked points by the Football League for financial breaches.

Yongge, already fined £20,000 (NZ$40,846) in December for failing to deposit the necessary wages, is also facing further charges after again not banking enough money this week. A winding up order had initially been served in October over unpaid taxes.

Reading are anxiously awaiting the EFL’s response after supporters ignored warnings that they were risking further punishment. “Every effort was made to restart the game but it became increasingly obvious that this would not be possible,” the competition said on Saturday night. “We will now discuss the implications of this afternoon’s events with the clubs involved.”

More than a thousand fans descended on the pitch at minute 16, the number of points Reading have had deducted in total over two years. Hundreds of tennis balls were also thrown on the pitch earlier and a blue flare was set off shortly after kick off.

“The club can face serious sanctions if the pitch is not cleared,” warned Reading in stadium announcements appealing for fans to leave the pitch. But with protests continuing for 70 minutes, officials eventually took the decision to call off the match.

As the dramatic scenes unfolded, some viewers expressed disappointment that the breaking story was not covered extensively by Sky Sports. Jeff Stelling was among those criticising a perceived lack of coverage by his former colleagues on Soccer Saturday. “When a club which was in PL not long ago is in the position they are in, this the biggest story of the day IMO [in my opinion],” posted Stelling on social media. “Why no reporter there? Everyone knew there was going to be a protest!”

The EFL has previously recommended Yongge be banned from all football activity for 12 months, but an independent disciplinary commission opted against enforcing it.

Protest group Sell Before We Dai had warned ahead of the match that a pitch invasion was likely although there had been suggestions the invasion might take place at fulltime.

Around 1000 fans invaded the Select Car Leasing Stadium pitch after being encouraged to “rage against the mismanagement” of their club. Supporters were also heard chanting “f--- the EFL”. One held aloft a banner which read “football has an ownership problem”.

“It has been an emotional week to be a Reading fan,” the Sell Before We Dai group announced. A long-awaited takeover has yet to materialise, despite former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and Genevra Associates, an investment group based in Luxembourg, expressing interest.

Under tougher rules announced in July 2022, the Premier League, Football League and FA signed new rules declaring any fan who invades the pitch will receive an automatic club ban and will be reported to the police.

In the past authorities have taken a case-by-case approach towards pitch invasions, even though they have been a criminal offence for more than 30 years. Under FA rules, clubs can also face anything from a warning through to stadium closure and potential points deduction if found guilty of failing to take adequate action.

Reading fans had previously staged a protest during their televised FA Cup game against Eastleigh in December, throwing tennis balls and also fake pound notes on to the pitch in the 16th minute.

Yongge took charge in 2017 but has come under fire after the club were hit with a number of penalties for financial mismanagement, including a four-point deduction this season for a late payment of the monthly wage bill.

@1876szn/X Stadium staff tried but failed to get Reading supporters off the ground.

“We are fully aware of and understand our supporters’ frustrations,” Reading posted on X, formerly Twitter. “But we must reiterate ... that entering or throwing items onto the pitch can put the fixture at risk of abandonment and can result in personal consequences including banning orders. Thank you for your support today.”

It was the second League One match to be abandoned on Saturday after Bolton Wanderers’ home game against Cheltenham Town was called off after a medical emergency.

Play was halted at 0-0 in the 29th minute when medical personnel were alerted to the situation as referee, Sunny Singh Gill, took the players off the pitch.

Fans vacated the surrounding area to allow emergency services to carry out CPR. After about 20 minutes of treatment on the stairs, the person receiving treatment was taken down to pitch level on a stretcher and carried behind a makeshift screen to a waiting ambulance in the corner of the ground.

After consultation between the two managers, clubs and match officials, it was decided the match should be abandoned half an hour after play was halted with the fan still in a “critical condition”.