House of American golf great Davis Love III destroyed by massive early morning fire

The house of American Hall of Fame golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by fire early Friday morning (Saturday NZ time) in a blaze that could not be controlled, even with 16 firefighters arriving within minutes, the fire chief said.

No one from Love's family was injured.

"While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed," Love said in a statement.

Love, a former PGA champion and two-time Ryder Cup captain for the United States, is one of the most prominent figures in Sea Island, Georgia. It is part of the "Golden Isles" about 40 miles north of the Florida state line. He runs a PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Club and the area is home to several PGA Tour players.

Glynn County Fire Chief RK Jordan says the emergency call was placed from the horse barn at Love's house at 5:18am (local time) and fire units were on the scene in five minutes.

He said the Fire Department deployed 16 firefighters for the two-story home that was fully engulfed. Jordan said the caller reported the fire started in the garage, though that's under investigation.

It was not clear who was at home when it burned down.

"We're very thankful to the first responsers who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we're keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis," Love continued in a statement.

"We've been proud members of the St. Simons/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more. We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy."