Coronavirus: Golf clubs could perish if greenkeepers barred from caring for greens

Greens could be ruined around the country if greenkeepers are unable to care for them during the four week lockdown.

New Zealand golf clubs could face closure from destroyed greens, with greenkeepers barred from working in the lockdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic and start of the four-week lockdown is causing angst in the golf community, with greenkeepers unable to care for greens - which require close attention.

New Zealand Golf (NZG), with the support of Sport New Zealand, have applied to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for exemption, but are awaiting their response.

As of Monday, the Covid-19 website's list of additional services stated: "Turf maintenance is not considered an essential service and should not be undertaken at this time."

NZG have asked for essential and critical maintenance to be carried out in a solo manner by an individual, who either lives on course or outside the golf facility.

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES New Zealand Golf chief executive Dean Murphy, right, speaks with 2018 NZ Golf Open winner Daniel Nisbet and Sir Bob Charles.

If greenkeepers can't work on greens for at least the next month, there are fears fungal disease could wreak havoc, causing significant financial damage or destroying the course.

When the lockdown is eventually lifted, some courses will be unable to open. Clubs will also battle to return courses to their previous standard. Many smaller clubs do not have the manpower, resources, or financial means to repatriate the course, and would likely have to shut down.

"Our greens are our babies and if we stay away from those for too long there will be repercussions down the other end with job losses and probably club closures," New Zealand Golf Course Superintendents Association president Steve Hodson said.

ANDREW REDLINGTON/GETTY IMAGES Top Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox lines up his putt on the second green at last year's Open Championship at Dunluce Links in Northern Ireland.

"If you're not spraying for disease, you could come back and your greens are gone altogether."

New Zealand has 390 golf clubs, about 106,000 registered club members, and 115,000 registered casual players.

With greenkeepers not allowed near the greens, courses would get moisture only from water sprinklers on timers and any rain.

Greens are mowed at a 3mm height and need to be trimmed five times per week, though they could get by with every third or fourth day in the lockdown.

"Grass keeps growing and that's the biggest thing. The grass doesn't know there's Covid-19 around, it just keeps going," Hodson said.

KEVIN NORQUAY/STUFF Matt Spraggs is the head greenkeeper at Wellington's Karori Golf Club.

NZG chief executive Dean Murphy stressed it would only be essential maintenance work, carried out by an individual. This would prevent courses from being unusable or needing major repairs in the future.

Some superintendents and greenkeepers live on course. Others making a short drive would not come into contact with anyone in their work or commute.

"We know the government is trying to save lives here. Obviously growing grass isn't that, but we're worried about the damage at the end of it," Murphy said.

"If we can do a little bit of essential maintenance by individuals doing solo work, we think that's a reasonable exemption."

GREGORY SHAMUS/GETTY IMAGES Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko reads a putt on the third green during the 2018 KPMG PGA Championship in Illinois.

The importance of courses opening immediately after the lockdown couldn't be understated for the mental health of golfers, Murphy said.

Carl Beentjes, club captain at Wellington's Karori Golf Club, worried about the future of some clubs if the greens were left to waste.

Many were battling to retain membership and stay alive financially. This would be a hammer blow.

"It could be there are far fewer golf courses opening their doors by the end of the year, than there are now.

"They were running on the smell of an oily rag and there isn't enough oil on that rag now."

Beentjes said fairways could probably be left during the lockdown, but neglecting greens would be devastating.

"Greens are where greenkeepers spend most of their time. I think for most greenkeepers really, it will be very emotional. You watch your life's work just disintegrate in front of you."

Spencer Cooper, course superintendent at Auckland's Remuera club, had grave concerns if they were banned from working on the greens throughout the lockdown.

Cooper lived on site and said it would be dreadful watching the greens perish and being unable to help. A severe fungal disease could destroy them overnight, he said.

"I'm preparing for the worst and hoping for the best," he said when asked what four weeks without treatment might do.

"They could be anywhere between totally dead or doing okay. It's one of those weird things where if you can't actually maintain them and disease gets into them, it could wipe them out."

Cooper had nine greenkeepers working with him at Remuera and said it was a horribly unsettling time.

"Most golf courses invest hundreds of thousands, if not millions into their greens. It's a big investment you can't go out there and look after and maintain.

"Being a living organism it is very sensitive."