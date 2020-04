Pro golfer Ryan Fox talks to Stuff's Carol Hirschfeld about the unpredictable year he's now facing and also why he's trying to avoid visiting the fridge too often during lockdown.

In Inside My Bubble - a Play Stuff Original video web series - Stuff's Carol Hirschfeld meets notable Kiwis (from a safe physical distance) and hears how they're living in lockdown.

In Episode 4, pro golfer Ryan Fox describes the highs and lows of living in lockdown, and how he might get back into training at home.

Watch above or see the full series on Play Stuff.