Golf fan sues Tiger Woods and caddie, following incident two years ago

Tiger Woods is being sued by a Florida man who claims his caddie Joe LaCava pushed him during a golf tournament two years ago.

Brian Borruso has filed a lawsuit against Woods and LaCava, claiming he was hurt when the caddie "intentionally shoved" him and caused him to stumble and fall into the crowd during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook.

The civil complaint was filed this week in Pinellas County. It alleges the incident happened when Borruso attempted to take a selfie as Woods approached his tee shot left of the 13th green.

The lawyer representing Borruso said the lawsuit was filed two years after the tournament to get a better understanding of the injuries, described in the suit as ``either permanent or continuing." The lawyer has issued a public plea for evidence from fans who might have witnessed the incident.

The lawsuit says Borruso went to a hospital to have his injuries treated. Neither Woods or LaCava have commented.

HARRY HOW/GETTY IMAGES Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot during the first round of the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California in February.

​It has been reported that one video the lawyer has shows LaCava approaching the fans with an arm extended saying: "You've got to back it up."

The lawyer says he wants to find the fans who could be heard on another video. One says, "I love Tiger, but I don't like him," and another voice is heard saying, "He just pushed him. He just shoved him right out of there."

DAVID CANNON/GETTY Tiger Woods is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters champion Patrick Reed during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in April last year.

Woods was named as a defendant because he employs LaCava.