Coronavirus: Tiger Woods has Masters Champions Dinner in quarantine

The 2019 Masters champ Tiger Woods had to have the traditional Champions Dinner with his family only after this year's tournament - due to be played this week - was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Masters winner from the previous year is the 'host' at the Champions Dinner and gets to choose what's on the menu for the other players just before the tournament begins in Augusta, Georgia, in the US.

But with this year's tournament - due to start on Friday morning (NZ time) - postponed until November due to the coronavirus pandemic, Woods was forced to make alternative arrangements for the dinner.

Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020

On his Twitter account, Woods posted a picture of him, his family and dogs set to eat at the dinner table with the Masters trophy among the crockery and cutlery.

"Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family," Woods wrote.

The 44-year-old was a surprise winner last year, claiming his fifth Masters title but first in 14 years. After battling injuries in recent years, it was his first Major win in 11 years and his 15th overall - putting him just three behind Jack Nicklaus.