Coronavirus: Greenkeepers granted exemption for maintenance work after Easter

The state of play for golf clubs during the coronavirus lockdown. This is the Invercargill Golf Club.

Golf and bowling club greenkeepers will be able to do turf maintenance after Easter, Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has announced.

The exemptions also include maintenance of stadium turf and the care for plants in non-plantation nurseries.

Golf clubs had been fuming about the delay in responding to their request for an exemption, fearful of fungal disease causing millions of dollars of damage to their courses. However, golf and bowling clubs will remain closed to their members as part of lockdown restrictions.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

"The Government has agreed that urgent upkeep and maintenance of biological assets will be able to go ahead after the Easter Weekend. This includes non-plantation nurseries, stadia turf, and golf and bowling club turf maintenance," Robertson said.

"The criteria and conditions under which this maintenance can go ahead are being urgently developed by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment.

"I understand the implications if the maintenance does not occur regularly, including for community organisations, which is why we have moved quickly on these decisions.

"However I ask those wanting to undertake the maintenance to wait until the criteria has been published – we need to ensure there are clear guidelines for the health and safety of the community and turf management workers. There will be clear restrictions on any activity that is allowed."

New Zealand Golf chief executive Dean Murphy, right, with Australian golfer Daniel Nisbet and Sir Bob Charles at the New Zealand Golf Open two years ago.