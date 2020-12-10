Kiwi golfers Lydia Ko and Amelia Garvey practise together before US Women's Open

Two Kiwis will line up in a women's golf major for the first time in four years this weekend – LPGA Tour regular Lydia Ko and newcomer Amelia Garvey.

Two Kiwis will tee off in a women's golf major for the first time in four years on Friday (NZ time), with Amelia Garvey joining Lydia Ko at the US Women's Open in Houston, Texas.

The pair practised together on Thursday (NZ time) and posted videos of each other's shots on their respective Instagram accounts, with Garvey saying she was "learning from the best".

The North Cantabrian amateur secured her place in the tournament in mid-November after the organisers chose to invite the top 20 players on the World Amateur Golf Rankings, as they were unable to hold qualifying tournaments in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Lydia Ko will have another Kiwi for company in a major for the first time in four years this weekend.

Garvey was 21st on the rankings and feared she had missed out on a dream opportunity, but with several players ahead of her already invited, she got the nod and said it was "unreal" that she'd been able to sneak her way in to her first major.

READ MORE:

* Lydia Ko notches top-five finish at Pelican Championship on LPGA Tour

* Amelia Garvey set for stateside amateur swansong as professional career looms

* Amelia Garvey to join fellow New Zealander Lydia Ko at US Women's Open

* The young female amateur mastering the men on the golf course



The last time Ko had a Kiwi companion at a major was in 2016, when Liv Cheng qualified for the US Women's Open, and speaking on the Out of the Screws podcast, she said it was nice to have a compatriot on course.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Amelia Garvey aims to turn professional next year after finishing her degree at the University of Southern California.

"I didn't know until she messaged me and said she had just got into the Open, which will be such an incredible experience

"I'm sure she's going to have a great week. Obviously through my scholarship and times we've both played and through New Zealand Golf, I've been able to get to know her a little better and the times I've played with her or I've seen her, [I've seen] she's quite the player.

"I'm sure she's going to have a great time and have lots of fun and do well – it's always nice to see another New Zealand flag out there and one more person for people back home to support."

Garvey also appeared on the Out of the Screws podcast this week, speaking shortly after she'd had the "quite nerve-wracking" experience of Ko parking up beside her on the driving range at the Champions Golf Club.

At the time, the 20-year-old said she was looking forward to Wednesday's practice round.

"It's going to be nice to spend some time with her there and actually ask her some questions.

"It's weird – she's only 23, but she's done this it seems like a hundred times now."

Garvey tees off at 5.04am on Friday while Ko tees off at 5.48am.

The tournament is being played across two courses – the Cypress Creek Course and the Jackrabbit Course – to account for the reduced hours of daylight at this time of year, with the tournament originally scheduled in June, then postponed due to Covid-19.