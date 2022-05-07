Ryan Fox unable to build on hot start at British Masters with over par second round

Ryan Fox shot one-over in his second round at the British Masters to fall from tied for first to tied for 10th.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox was unable to build on his sizzling start to the British Masters in the second round on Friday.

A mixed day, featuring three birdies and four bogeys, meant he finished one-over for the round and lost his share of the lead.

Fox shot six-under in the opening round on Thursday and was tied with Demark’s Thorbjorn Olesen at the top of the leaderboard on the latest stop of the European Tour.

DP WORLD TOUR Ryan Fox sinks huge putt for birdie on the 12th hole at the British Masters.

He began his second outing with a birdie on the par-four second at The Belfry in England, but bogeys on the par-five third, par-four sixth, and par-three seventh meant he lost ground.

Fox gained some of it back with birdies on the par-four 16th and par-five 17th, but a bogey on the par-four 18th meant he finished the day in a tie for 10th at five-under.

Alongside him are China’s Ashun Wu, Finland’s Mikko Korhonenn, and England’s Paul Waring.

Germay’s Hurly Long was the outright leader heading into the weekend at nine-under, with Olsen, Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult, and Scotland’s Richie Ramsay a shot further back.

Fox is set to tee off in his third round at 11.40pm [NZ time] on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Danny Lee missed the cut for the fourth tournament in a row on the PGA Tour.

He shot three-over in his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland to sit at one-over after his second round, a shot outside the cut.