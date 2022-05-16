Ryan Fox ties for second after tense battle in European Tour event in Belgium

Kiwi golfer surrendered a three-shot lead to trail by two strokes in European Tour event in Antwerp.

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox had to settle for a share of second place at the Soudal Open in Belgium after being bettered on the back nine by champion Sam Horsfield.

Fox had a three-shot lead at the European Tour event after eight holes, but Horsfield held his nerve to overhaul the Kiwi and claim the title in Antwerp by two shots on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Warren Little/Getty Images Ryan Fox plays a bunker shot during the final round of the Soudal Open in Belgium where he finished in a tie for second place.

Germany’s Yannick Paul shared second place with Fox on 11-under overall. Both earned $NZ277,042 with Horsfield picking up $544,480.

After starting strongly, Fox had four bogeys on the final 10 holes and admitted later on social media it was “one of those days today”.

Warren Little/Getty Images Ryan Fox (R) congratulates Sam Horsfield for winning the Soudal Open title.

But he said he “really enjoyed being in contention again. Well done Sam Horsfield ... was a great battle out there.’’

Fox, 35, had been hoping to pick up his second title of the season after winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in Abu Dhabi in February.

He was the overnight leader and recovered from a second hole bogey in the final round to establish a three-shot lead after three consecutive birdies on the third, fourth and fifth holes. He was denied a fourth after narrowly missing a putt on the sixth but bagged his fourth of the morning at the eighth.

Fox looked in compelling form after nailing a 27-foot putt on the third green to begin his birdie spree.

But he had three bogeys and a solitary bogey on the back nine, dropping a shot at the 18th while Horsfield, 25, stormed home with three birdies and a bogey to claim the title.

Warren Little/Getty Images Ryan Fox acknowledges the crowd after a birdie on the eighth green, his fourth on the front nine of the final round.

Horsfield shot a final round 68, with Fox carding 71 and Paul 69.

It was Horsfield’s third tour victory – and first since 2020 – in his second week back from a three-month injury break.

"I was trying not to cry while I was over that little tap-in (at the 18th),’’ Horsfield said. “Having [girlfriend] Issi on the bag, it's been an amazing week.”

Horsfield’s partner was deputising for regular caddy Mick Seaborn.

“Mick is not here but I wish he was,’’ Horsfield said. “I said yesterday I wanted to do it for him and I was able to, so I'm just so happy."

Warren Little/Getty Images Sam Horsfield with the Soudal Open trophy.

England-born Horsfield, who has lived in the United States since he was five, felt his birdie putt on the seventh green was the turning point in his final round surge.

”Foxy was playing really good in that stretch. To make that long putt and get a little momentum myself, hat was really big and then I jused played real solid all day.’’

Horsfield is expected to rise to 61st in the world rankings and the Soudal Open victory was a good confidence booster for playing in the US PGA tournament next week.

Fox is now sixth in the DP World Tour season standings and Horsfield seventh.

The tour is led by Norway’s Viktor Hovland from Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Belgium’s Thomas Pieters.