Squirrel stops ball at PGA Championship as golfer misses cut

A squirrel (R) stopped Richard Bland's ball during the second round of the PGA Championship in 2022.

A bogey resulting from a squirrel stopping the ball left English golfer Richard Bland feeling it wasn't his week at the PGA championship.

The 49-year-old missed the cut after the second round on Friday (Saturday NZ time) and was left to lament a little outside interference during his round of 76.

A squirrel latched onto his rolling ball and played with it a little before it rolled off the front edge of the green.

Bland posted a video, taken by a fan, on Twitter, and seemed to take the incident in his stride.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Richard Bland during his second round, which was disrupted by a squirrel's scurry.

"You know it’s not going to be your week when you play a good recovery shot from under the trees & this little fella gets in the way," Bland tweeted. "To top it off the ball rolls back off the green & don’t get up & down #sumstheweekup."

The Golf Monthly.com website reported that “unfortunately for Bland, he couldn't replace his ball on the green as it hadn't come to a stop. As it was in motion when it was moved, he had to play it from where it finished up.”

The US Golf Association rule states: "If your ball is moved by an outside influence, such as an animal or a spectator, there is no penalty to anyone and the ball must be replaced. When your ball in motion is accidentally deflected or stopped, there is no penalty and you will normally play the ball from wherever it lies."